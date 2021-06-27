Google cookie delays are bittersweet for Trade Desk





Launched in September 2016, The Trade Desk helps other businesses buy ads over the Internet.

The Trade Desk TTD 0.18% is alive, but cannot escape the shadow of the Cookie Monster.

When Google announced plans to postpone the phasing out of third-party tracking cookies on Thursday, Trade Desk inventories surged 16%, bringing a strong rise among other so-called ad tech players. It was a great bump that we couldn’t fully bring inventory back to that level before Google announced its original plans in early March. The news is that cookies are planned to be phased out by early next year, with Trade Desk spending about 20% of its market value in two days.

The recent changes are good news for the company, but the harsh market reaction reflects the ongoing belief that Trade Desk is extremely vulnerable to the whims of its large rivals. Ad tech companies that help other companies buy ads over the Internet are building formidable businesses on their own, with revenues of nearly $ 900 million over the last 12 months and still double-digit strong. It continues to grow. Most of its business is done on platforms such as connected TVs outside of Google’s dominated search ecosystem. But the digital advertising business is a huge pond. eMarketer estimates that the global market will grow by nearly 13% to reach approximately $ 378 billion in 2020. Google is by far the largest fish in the pond, and its parent company Alphabet Inc. Currently reports advertising revenue of just under $ 158 billion annually.

That biased relationship means that the actions of the search giant cause big ripples. Cookiesbits, the code that follows users on the Internet, has historically been the primary tool for online advertisers to target their spending. But their poor image with privacy advocates also made them fashionable. Apple Inc. Started blocking cookies in the Safari web browser in 2017, and Google has long teased doing the same in the Chrome browser. Together, they account for about 83% of the global browser market share, according to Statcounter.

Therefore, Trade Desk has been working on building alternative solutions. Both companies are working on an open source initiative called Unified ID 2.0 that uses email and artificial intelligence to help advertisers target. Analysts at ISI Evercore set up a purchase rating on The Trade Desk in April after Google announced its plan to phase out cookies. This shows the company’s strong position compared to its peers because the brand trusts in its data. The Unified ID 2.0 program is also gaining the support of major advertisers such as Wal-Mart, one of the most robust sets of consumer retail data in the world, ISI said.

Google’s latest move to delay the implementation of cookie plans will allow Trade Desk to improve its offerings, attract more partners and give more time to increase adoption of alternative solutions, Truist analysts said. Youssef Squali wrote on Thursday. The success of alternative cookies can also help convince investors that they can overcome Google’s scrambling and be on the right side of the privacy debate. But the intensive nature of the online advertising business means that when Google makes a splash, everyone else gets wet.

