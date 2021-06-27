David Vanek: UK Needs to Develop FinTech Talent | Financial Services (FinServ)





From October 12-14, 2021, the BizCliks FinTech & InsurTech event will bring together influential executives from around the world. Livestreamed from Tobacco Dock in London, this three-day event is a great way to end the year powerfully and give your company the confidence it needs to move forward into the future. ..

FinTech & InsurTech 2021 expands your network, provides insights and extends your organization’s reach with keynotes from global leaders, dynamic roundtables and extensive networking opportunities.

Speakers already identified include Lucy DeMerry, Managing Director of Barclays. Scott Abraham, Senior Vice President of Business Development and FinTech at Mastercard UK & Ireland. Alasdair Fraser, CEO of Marsh McLennan’s British company. Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire.

Events include: Keynote from respected industry leaders Dynamic live roundtables (including Q & A) Fireside discussions Inspiring speakers and presentations Extensive networking opportunities

Meet the speaker

Every week, from now to the event, we present the latest speakers ready to decorate our physical or virtual stage and prepare to share their knowledge and insights with attendees.

The third batch consists of:

I’m Maxim

As the AVP of Digital Strategy and Innovation for the MSU Federal Credit Union, Ben Maxim helps drive innovation across the organization. He also evaluates new trends, technologies, digital platforms, and potential partnerships that may ultimately bring a better experience to members.

Maxim earned a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications, information research, and media from Michigan State University (2007), joined MSUFCU shortly after graduation, and started out as a senior web developer. After that, after working for the company, I took up the current position in January 2020.

In addition to his work at MSU FCU, Maxim is Chief Technology Officer in both the Space Group and the Reseda Group.

Nino Ursummer

Nino Ulsamer, co-founder and deputy CTO of the investment management app Stash Away, said he didn’t know much about investing at the time, but wasn’t motivated by your investment journey and fees, or sold you a random product. Trying was very attractive.

A veteran of the European robot advisory market, he shared Michele Ferraris (CEO of StashAway)’s interest in the experience of another investment model. When Ferrari was looking for a partner to launch a more accessible form of wealth management vision, it quickly looked for Ursama as its first port of call.

Outstanding technology entrepreneur Ulsamer has co-founded a number of innovative companies in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, including Wevade, Shopperella, Mebelrama and Divvit.

Stensal

Originally a co-founder and COO of insurance company leader Zego when launched in 2016, Sten Saar took over his current position as CEO in August 2018.

An entrepreneurial spirit from an early age, he started his first business (Realister) in 2004 at the age of 17. Later, Saar was nominated for the European Young Entrepreneur Award in 2007 and was awarded the Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2008. Eventually sold in 2013, it achieved a net revenue of US $ 1 million, not before it was traded in four countries.

Since then, Saar has held various positions at Quickstart Global and onefinestay and was appointed Operations Director of Deliveroo in 2015. His ongoing mission at Zego is to save time and money on corporate insurance and maximize its potential.

This event will be one of the most not-to-be-missed events of the year. If you want to get a leading perspective on the future of FinTech and InsurTech, find out more and buy your tickets now.

