



Rumor has it that Samsung Galaxy Bad 2 is about to be released, revealing an image leak in wireless earphones. These show off almost everything in terms of aesthetics and color options.

These photos are provided by 91mobiles and fit the previous image leaks seen around these next generation audio earphones. New hardware may be announced as early as Monday, June 28th.

As expected, based on previous leaks and rumors, these new wireless earphones incorporate most of the design clues from the Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro launched earlier this year-they take the shape of the previous bean. doing. There is no appearance of Galaxy Buds Live.

As shown in these leaked images, Samsung seems to be preparing four different shades for the Galaxy Buds 2. You can choose from black, green, purple, and white options, all displayed in white. Charging case.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Samsung has certainly not been shy about pushing out a series of wireless earphones in recent years, and these could be considered the successors to both the original Samsung Galaxy Bad and the subsequent Samsung Galaxy Bad Plus. it was.

As you can imagine, it’s expected to improve audio fidelity, and each earphone seems to have at least two microphones, a wear detector, and a pogo connector for charging.

However, there may be some downgrades based on everything you’ve heard about the hardware. Battery size is expected to be smaller than the Galaxy Buds Plus and there is not always active noise canceling. Available for Galaxy Buds Pro.

Another question is when can we expect the Galaxy Buds 2 to be available? Samsung will be hosting a wearable event on Monday, but keep an eye out for this space as Samsung’s major hardware will be available on August 3rd.

Source Link The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 leak reveals full design and color options

