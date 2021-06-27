Google has a simple plan to invite developers to build apps for the entire ecosystem





One of Apple’s big advantages over Google is the support for third-party apps across the device. The iPad and Apple Watch have great app choices, often created by developers improving the iPhone experience for larger and smaller screens, but the same happens within Google’s ecosystem. I tend not to.

That virtuous cycle: If a third party doesn’t offer an Android tablet and doesn’t provide a lot of app support for Wear OS watches, people may not buy them. However, if people don’t buy them, there is less incentive for developers to create custom apps there.

Google may have found a smart way to break this cycle: Play Media Experience Program. The idea is simple. Ensuring app developers to support other areas of the Google ecosystem with their Android phone experience will result in more revenue for qualified developers.

So far, Google is targeting three categories: video, audio, and books. Video apps, such as apps that provide live news, sports, and movies, require integration with Android TV, Google TV, and Cast platforms, as well as cross-device playback and sign-in integration. Audio apps that offer subscription services need to play well on Wear OS, Android Auto, Android TV, and Google Cast, but “Premium Books,” audio books, and comics are perfect for tablets, foldables, and entertainment spaces. Need to be. Audiobooks also require Android Auto and Wear OS optimizations.

If you do this, Google will receive 15% of your revenue instead of the usual 30%, but there are some caveats. First of all, Google recently cut app revenue to 15% in the first $ 1 million, so only the wealthiest app makers need to apply. Second, Google requires a “strong Google Play rating” and “more than 100,000 monthly active installs on Google Play”. In other words, the company seems to be actually targeting the big guys and increasing support across various Android platforms.

However, as Ars Technica points out, Google does a pretty poor job of setting an example in this regard, sending a great message to developers who accept the idea of ​​creating a Google-friendly app. You can not. YouTube Music does not work on Wear OS. Google Chat is not available on tablets, Wear OS or Android Auto. Also, it took 18 months for the Stadia Android TV app to appear.

Still, if media app makers are making huge profits from around 3 billion Android devices, it seems easy to expand support for other Google platforms and cut prices. .. The question is, does this make consumers more likely to consider Android tablets and Wear OS watches, or is Google just reducing its income for free?

Best Google Pixel 4a Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

5GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

5GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

20GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

20GB data

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos