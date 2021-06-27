Tektronix marks 75 years of T & M innovation





Tektronix, Inc. Is celebrating its 75th anniversary as a well-known company growing in Oregon reflects its legacy as a technology pioneer and its current position as an industry leader. Tektronix, believed to be the growing species of Silicon Forest, was founded in 1946 by C. Howard Volum and Melvin J. Murdoch with the creation of the world’s first time-based trigger oscilloscope. Tektronix is ​​world-renowned for its contributions to major innovations, from the invention of color television to space exploration, and is recognized as one of the most influential testing and measurement companies in history.

Tektronix President Tami Newcom has been at the forefront of the world’s largest technological achievements for the past 75 years, accelerating global progress by empowering today’s leading engineers and engineering students. I have come. Our company is rooted in the positive thinking of a 75-year-old start-up, backed by the same curiosity and customer orientation that its founders celebrated.

Mehmet Aslan, vice president of engineering, said he engineed for the future by reducing the time from inspiration to realization. Breaking down the complexity barriers of engineers with test and measurement solutions around the world has enabled innovators to do more and accelerate global innovation. Customers rely more than ever on us to solve electrical design challenges and significantly reduce time-to-market, from power efficiency to computational speed.

Tektronix timeline

1947: The first Tektronix 511 oscilloscope was sold to the University of Oregon School of Medicine for about $ 800.

1948: Overseas sales (to the LM Ericsson Telephone Company) begin in Sweden.

1950s: Tektronix enabled the introduction of the first VCRs and color televisions and won seven Emmy Awards for their contributions to broadcasting and television.

1956: Tektronix obtained the first patent of over 3,200 US patents. This is the first patent of Richard L. Ropique and Clifford H. Moulton.

1958: Tektronix opens its first European manufacturing plant in Guernsey

