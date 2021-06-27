Square Enix’s Mana RPG Animated-News





Square Enix announced on Sunday that during the 30th Anniversary Live Stream of the Legend of Mana game series, Warner Brothers Japan is producing an animated version of Square Enix’s Legend of Mana game.

The title of the anime is “Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal” (Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal). Warner Brothers Japan has not announced the debut date of the anime.

Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Laboratory will produce the animation. The two studios have previously worked together to produce a remastered opening cinematic movie of the Legend of Mana game.

Game series producer Masaru Oyamada commented on this announcement as follows:

The Legend of Mana remaster was not discussed when the animation project was first proposed.I attended the meeting without thinking at first, but when Mr. Yawada of Warner Brothers Japan passionately proposed the Legend of Mana Animation Project (with a lot of love), I created it. I realized I needed it [sic] Rumor has it that this is why the HD Remaster project has begun.

Rest assured to all the fans of Mana LEG. The people involved in the project have the same love for the series as they did back then.

Legend of Mana is the fourth game in the Legend of Mana RPG series and debuted on PlayStation in 1999. A remastered version was released on Thursday for PlayStation 4 and Switch. , And was released on PC on Friday.

The original Mana Adventure-Final Fantasy Gaiden- (Final Fantasy Adventure) game debuted in 1991 for Game Boy. Square released the Secret of Mana 2 game for Super Nintendo in Japan and North America in 1993. Square was released in 1995 Super Famicom’s Trials of Mana 3 action role-playing game.

Square Enix released a remake of the original game for PlayStation Vita and iOS and Android devices in Japan in 2016. The English version of the game was released simultaneously for iOS and Android devices under the title Adventures of Mana.

Square Enix also released a digital English switch mana collection in June 2019 and a physical release in August 2019. This release includes the first three games in the series. Square Enix released a remake of PS4, Switch, and PC’s Trials of Mana 3 in April 2020.

The Mana RISE of Mana game was released for iOS and Android devices in 2014, and Square Enix released the game for PlayStation Vita in 2015.

Update: More information and images have been added.

Source: Press Release

