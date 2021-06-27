OP CR-56 AMAX Rifle Appears in “Call of Duty: Mobile” Season 5: Does This Meta Interfere with “CODM”?





“Call of Duty: Mobile” Season 5 is about to end as the current Season 4 is about to end. The new version will be available on June 28th this year at 5pm PST. However, this is subject to change depending on Activision’s final decision.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ CodmJoe’s Twitter post) “Call of Duty: Mobile” Season 5 introduced the OP CR-56 AMAX rifle: Does this meta interfere with “CODM”?

More Call of Duty Mobile Next Season 5 Teasers .. # CallofDutyMobile pic.twitter.com/hDbbWR7o6q

— CALL OF DUTY MOBILE_PAPAJOE (@CodmJoe) June 25, 2021

At this point, huge game publishers have already released a roadmap for “Call of Duty: Mobile” Season 5. Apart from this, Activision has also released new skins and other in-game content.

Meanwhile, some game leakers have claimed that the new “CODM” Season 5 will release a new powerful assault rifle, a new weapon called the CR-56AMAX.

Some Activision fans already know how this new rifle really is an OP, as AMAX is now available in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Meanwhile, various gamers have claimed that the CR-56 AMAX dominates the “CoD: Warzone” meta. Now, Call of Duty: Mobile fans want to know how it affects the mobile version of popular shooter titles.

Details of “Call of Duty: Mobile” CR-56AMAX

According to the latest report from Essentials Sports, you can use your Battle Pass to unlock the new Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 rifle. However, this version is a paid version as it has some skins.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ M2Games2’s Twitter post) “Call of Duty: Mobile” Season 5 introduced the OP CR-56 AMAX rifle: Does this meta interfere with “CODM”?

When did COD release a video of such an apology and they fixed all the bugs? @ thiamluz pic.twitter.com/5OvPx57n33

— Akatsuki (@ akattsuki337173) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Activision has confirmed that the new in-game weapons also have a free base version, available at Tier 21 of the Battle Pass. On the other hand, players who purchase the Battle Pass will get a magnificent version of the latest CR-56 AMX rifle.

However, before deciding to wait for the free or paid version, you need to know that there is little difference between the base version and the epic variant.

“A new weapon is in transit for delivery to #CODMobile!” Activision said in a recent Twitter post.

“CR-56AMAX can now be unlocked with the Season 5 Battle Pass and will be available on June 28th at 5pm PST!” Game Publisher added.

Currently, Activision’s latest tweets have been able to generate over 1,700 likes, 20 quoted tweets, and 150 retweets.

“CODM” Season 5 Offers New Login Benefits

Sportskeeda has reported that the next season 5 version of the popular shooter will release a new season login bonus list. This means that every player can receive free in-game content such as weapons, skins and other giveaways each time they log in.

One of these rewards is the new epic character. You can unlock it by logging in for about 24 days during the new Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5. This is a big change, as similar perks these days require a 40-day or longer login.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about Call of Duty: Mobile and other similar titles.

