Google’s cookie extinction has been postponed until 2023, technical news for other small businesses

Here are five of the technologies that happened last week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?

1-Google delays the disappearance of cookies.

This week, Google succumbed to pressure from partners and customers and decided to postpone plans to dispose of cookies for small apps that download to devices and track user online behavior. The delay will continue until late 2023, giving publishers, advertisers and regulators more time to plan and adopt and replace other technologies being developed by technology giants. (Source: The Wall Street Journal)

Why this is important to your business:

Cookies aren’t just for publishers and advertisers. Many small businesses spend a lot of money on advertising tools to track and target potential customers and direct them to their websites. They do this with cookies, and in conclusion, cookies will disappear in just a few years and the advertising and marketing models of many companies will change. Probably yours. You have more time to plan yours, so talk to your advertising partner and watch carefully for new tools that Google and others will replace cookies.

2-Microsoft has announced Windows 11.

At a big online event this week, Microsoft announced the release of its new operating system, Windows 11. It will be widely used by the end of the year. The new operating system includes widgets for displaying more redesigns, news, weather and other information, better integration with popular Teams products, an improved app store, Android app support and more. It will be. It also significantly improves performance, browsing capabilities, and battery life. Oh, it’s only updated once a year instead of twice. (Source: CNBC)

Why this is important to your business:

If you are a Windows user, of course you will want this new version. In fact, you may need to get it at some point. However, if possible, we recommend that you wait a few months before running the process. Microsoft isn’t, so let others deal with the unavoidable and unexpected issue of this upgrade.

3-According to Amazon, Prime Day was the biggest two days ever for a third-party seller.

Amazon said Prime members in 20 countries bought more than 250 million items, saving more than any previous Prime Day, but said last fall that outside merchants sold more. Like the event, the company couldn’t put the dollar number in sales for more than $ 3.5 billion. According to my sources within Amazon, customers have increased sales by more than 100% year-on-year compared to the Prime Day 2020 promotion in October, with more than 70 million items on special promotions with small merchants19 Spent over $ 100 million. .. (Source: GeekWire)

Why this is important to your business:

More than 2 million small businesses around the world sell on Amazon, accounting for 60% of site sales. Amazon needs small businesses as much as small businesses need Amazon. Develop an e-commerce strategy. Sell ​​through multiple channels, including Amazon, but consider other online platforms. According to the report I read, e-commerce sales increased by 30-45% last year. People are buying more online and that trend will never end.

4-Startup Sorbet has taken an additional $ 15 million of paid vacation to provide a unique approach to PTO.

US / Israeli startup Sorbet has raised another $ 15 million this week, following a $ 6 million round last April. The company takes a unique approach to paid vacation, allowing employees to spend their vacation on other types of transactions and easily convert those time into cash, allowing employers to use future PTOs. You can predict your debt more accurately. (Source: TechCrunch)

Why this is important to your business:

PTOs are an important benefit that SMEs must offer to stay competitive in this tough labor market. Companies like Sorbet offer other options and better management to service providers. The more of these options we can offer to future employees, the more likely we are to hire them and retain existing people.

5 Digital banks have earned $ 40.7 million to drive their growth.

Novo, a digital banking service focused on small businesses, has raised nearly $ 41 million to fund its growth. Since its launch in 2018, more than 100,000 SMEs have opened Novo accounts, according to the company’s press release. “Novo will continue to face the biggest problems facing SMEs: cash flow, faster payments, and access to loan products that banks have traditionally not offered to SMEs,” said Novo Chief Technology Officer. And co-founder Tyler McIntyre said. (Source: Pymnts)

Why this is important to your business:

The banking industry is undergoing major transformation, with companies like Novo leading this effort. Small businesses no longer need a branch to do banking. It can all be done digitally, faster and cheaper. Are you still banking the old way?

