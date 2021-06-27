



Apple AirPods can connect to Android phones. And while Apple, like all products, designed AirPods (and AirPods Pro) as an integral part of the ecosystem, Android users have the option of connecting their true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to the phone. there is. This is different from the full incompatibility that makes the Apple Watch unusable on Android devices. Being able to connect Apple AirPods to Android smartphones also means that you don’t have to give up your existing phone to experience the world’s most popular wireless earphone market statistics from a third-party research firm.

AirPods are one of the few Apple devices you can use without throwing away your Android phone. Here’s how to connect them to your Android device:

How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android phone

Before you start the steps to connect Apple AirPods to your Android smartphone, please note that your experience will be limited. By default, you can’t view the battery status of your AirPods and their charging case from your Android phone. You also don’t get the extensive gesture support Apple provides to iOS users. That said, you can start listening to music on your AirPods from your Android phone by following the steps below.

[設定]Go to and enable Bluetooth on your Android phone.

Open the lid of your AirPods case and press and hold the white button on the back until the status light flashes white.

Then on your Android phone[設定]>[接続]>[Bluetooth]Go to. Your AirPods will appear in the list of available devices. Due to the heterogeneity of the Android ecosystem, the Bluetooth settings will depend on the device you are using and the operating system / custom skins on it.[設定]>[接続されているデバイス]From or[設定]It may be available directly from the menu.

Pair the two devices by tapping the name of the AirPods connected to your smartphone.

Once connected using the steps above, you can use your AirPods on your Android device just as you would with any other TWS earphone or Bluetooth headphones. This means you don’t have to follow the same steps every time you want to listen to music via AirPods. From now on, your AirPods will appear in the list of paired devices on your phone.

You can also connect your AirPods Pro to your Android device using the same steps. This provides an upgraded experience over the Vanilla AirPods model.

