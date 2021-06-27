DoubleStandard @ Google.com-Media Line





Twenty-eight years ago, I launched the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Digital Hatred Project (since 9/11 it has become a Digital Terrorism and Hatred Project). Even before the internet and social media, undercover investigations we launched in Germany and South America reveal that neo-Nazis are better at using computer technology than police agencies trying to track their activities. did.

Soon, North and South American racists, anti-Semites, Holocaust denials, and white supremacists were also attracted to computers and new software. This was an opportunity to more efficiently organize, raise funds, and most importantly, inject their hatred directly into the mainstream of society without challenging, editing, or filtering. ..

As a result, we have begun to monitor the online activity of bigots and terrorists and have begun ongoing dialogue with new Silicon Valley tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Our goals back then and now are simple. It requires tech companies to adopt terms of use that degrade or eliminate individuals and groups that promote racism, anti-Semitism, and terrorism. We back up that call at a face-to-face meeting that provides real-time hatred posts and annual reports detailing the use of Internet mushroom hunting by bigots and terrorists.

During the quarter century, some progress has been made in the decline of Bigot’s online marketing capabilities. However, businesses are often responsible for protecting free speech (except in China) and maintain a fair competition for those who do not violate the law or directly seek violence or illegal activity. It reminds us that we are committed to that.

Inevitably, these for-profit companies have repeatedly emphasized that they are not a censorship business. The overall idea of ​​the Internet is to create a global marketplace of ideas that can present and discuss virtually any topic.

For years, company officials have also had technical limits to what they can do to thwart hatred, and it’s basically impossible to get these tech giants to agree on a single standard for something. Insisted that.

And one day it all changed.

During the US presidential campaign, the gatekeeper of unelected information decided to undermine the ability of the incumbent US president to convey his views. Overnight, they began blocking articles that were considered harmful to Democratic candidates; they set limits on discussions about the COVID-19 pandemic; what they are fake news And a few days ago, Reuters confirmed a Google-owned (GOOGL.O) streaming service that deleted a video about the Uighur suffering by the Chinese Communist regime.

Meanwhile, it took 15 years for Facebook to finally remove the Holocaust denial from the platform. Twitter continues to ban civilian Donald Trump, but anti-Semitic and slaughter-seeking Ayatollah Ali Khamenei grants full access to services to market his evil agenda. I’m continuing.

Internet companies are no longer just social media giants, but social warriors. This is reflected not only in explicit political censorship online, but also in requiring businesses to take a public position on the controversial issues of the day.

This arguably brings us to Google, the most powerful information gatekeeper of all.

Over the last few weeks, there have been many very nasty moves by tech giants affecting the Jews.

* Google refused to dismiss Kamau Bob, the head of diversity, after an anti-Semitic blog post that wrote that Jews have an insatiable desire for war surfaced. Instead of being fired immediately, he was transferred to another post on Google and his anti-Semitic views were not open to the public. Had his hatred targeted LGBTQ, Latino-American, black, or Asian, he would have been shown the door immediately. A dangerous double standard with no real price to pay for anti-Semitism.

* In the wake of the recent Hamas war, Iran-backed terrorist organizations have thrown more than 4,300 rockets into mainland Israel (not the so-called West Bank), creating a powerful Israeli reaction, and anti-Israeli activists hatred Hamas Refers to the rest of the world that exported, violence, and conversation. This led to violent assaults and intimidation against Jews in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and major cities in Canada and the United States. He defended Hamas and accused Israel of murdering Palestinians to keep up with pro-Hamas thugs, prominent pro-Palestinian scholars, social media influencers, politicians, and entertainers. Many self-declared anti-Zionist Jews demanded that Google do the same.

* Google has defended the rights of employees to promote the cry of terrorist rallies. Despite the opposition of Jewish colleagues, Palestine is free from the river to the sea. Its slogan promotes the exclusion of Israeli democracies. There is no word about what will happen to the 9.5 million citizens of the Jewish state.

Anti-Israeli activists know that other big companies are watching how Google manages this crisis. They want to do to Hamas what it did to Black Lives Matter a year ago.

Following the leadership of high-tech giants with an emphasis on political and social issues, many companies have declared and endorsed fairness and social justice. This was followed by a statement of solidarity against the unfair targeting of Asian Americans with hatred and violence associated with COVID-19. But when American Jews suffered anti-Semitic hate crimes from coast to coast, it was primarily corporate cricket from the United States. That’s it for an equal arena.

Jews of all political and religious affiliations are awakening to an unprecedented situation. In 2021, American Jews did not fit their feelings towards Israel well into the story devised by crossover, counteracting culture and being overwhelmed by academia and the media.

Google’s situation involves American Jews claiming our rights as Americans and Jews in every aspect of Washington, in the streets of our city, and in the boardrooms of powerful businesses. It must act as an awakening call to push it back. If we fail to act, we will find ourselves and our children alienated and isolated.

