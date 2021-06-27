Can Bugatti Chiron overtake F1 cars in drag racing?





See how the flagship VW is measured on the Red Bull RB7.

The YouTube channel Carwow hosted a drag race between Bugatti Chiron and the F1 champion. So which is faster, a high-end sports car or an F1 racer? Volkswagen’s flagship challenged the 10-year-old Red Bull RB7 driven by former Royale Racing driver David Coulthard. Traditionally, this competition has included a 1/4 mile (402 meter) race, acceleration and braking performance rating.

Specifications of Red Bull RB7 and Bugatti Chiron

The Bugatti Chiron is an all-wheel drive mid-engined hypercar with an 8.0-liter W16 quad turbo with torque of 1,500hp and 1,600Nm. The coupe weighs 1995 kilograms (4398 pounds) and costs 25 million pounds ($ 34 million).

The Red Bull RB7 is the best car of the 2011 F1 season. With a similar car, Sebastian Vettel won the second title in the royal race. This car can be powered by a 750 horsepower naturally aspirated 2.4 liter V8 Renault RS27 engine. Thrust is transmitted to the rear axle via a 7-speed semi-automatic gearbox and weighs only 650 kilograms (1433 lbs). And Red Bull’s steering wheel is held by David Coulthard, a former driver of the Milton Keynes team who won the 13th Grand Prix race.

Red Bull RB7 vs Bugatti Chiron Race Results Source: Carwow

The Red Bull RB7 had hard Pirelli tires, but Bugatti didn’t have a chance to accelerate from a standstill or move. The brake test was also defeated. Despite the clogged tires, the light racing car stopped 20 meters early. Meanwhile, in a mile-long run, Chiron won: adjusted to high downforce, Red Bull couldn’t exceed 300 kph (186 mph), but some F1 race cars were 350. Accelerate beyond kph (217 mph). Other wings.

Today, it’s not easy to surprise the masses with a rare 1/4 mile race. On the internet you can find a video of the race going backwards between Renault Twizy and the Mercedes-AMG GTR supercar. There was also a battle between Samurai Suzuki and the classic Volkswagen Beetle. And the road bike race with Bajaj Cute, a 13-horsepower Indian car, has recently become a hot topic. However, this drug stands out more than the other drugs and is noteworthy. Again, Bugatti Chiron has been shown to be able to drive on public roads while catching up with real racing cars. This is simply unbelievable.

