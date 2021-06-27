Fortnite’s weirdest consumable leaks, involving cows





Fortnite has featured some interesting, bizarre, and totally bizarre items in the past, but few are as unique and bizarre as the new consumables leaked this weekend. This item is called an “Inflate-a-Bull” based on what the data miner could collect. This is because it is inflatable, which literally looks like a giant balloon bull.

The details are from Fortnite Dataminer iFire Monkey, a Twitter account with a solid history that leaked game details before it was officially announced. This account describes Inflate-a-Bull. This is a suit that, when activated, allows the player to bounce off objects, roll down hills and withstand fire damage.

This shows what the upcoming “Inflate-A-Bull” consumables will look like.

Inflate-A-Bull Info: A suit that gives you cow-like characteristics such as rolling down hills, bouncing off cliffs, and being resistant to fire. The ones of regular cows you know.

[1/3] pic.twitter.com/M36OwrO92c

— IFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 25, 2021

Like the crash pad, Inflate-a-Bull is deployed by pressing the “Jump” button in the air, such as when jumping off a cliff. The suit swells around the player, but there is a limit to how long it can stay active.

While the proceedings are active, Leak claims that players can bounce off the proceedings, make a moving noise, and reduce gravity. Enemies can ruin your enjoyment by flipping a suit with bullets, but that means deploying it in the air, which can be a dangerous move in populated areas.

Additional information about future “Inflate-A-Bull”:

– Key binding text: “Jump In Air to Deploy” – Deploys to give a directional impulse – Wear as a backpack / jetpack – Has an 8-16 second cooldown – Pops when an enemy shoots You can – play the cow bark pic.twitter.com/MjojwIZHAA

— HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 25, 2021

Players will no longer be able to use weapons in cow mode, as if they were disguised as props or placed in a cardboard box. Perhaps the most unique is that the suit is worn in place of the back bling. You don’t have to find them in the field as the laces are pulled to unfold the inflatable suits.

It's unclear when the item will be released, but (reportedly) it will arrive at some point in Chapter 2-Season 7.







