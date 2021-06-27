“Assassin’s Creed: Valhara” switches Ubisoft to abandon loyalty for EA





Urian B., Tech Times June 27, 2021 12:06 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of Ubisoft website)’Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ Director Switch Allegiance Ditching Ubisoft for EA

Former game director of Assassin’s Creed Valhara, Eric Baptisat, reportedly left Ubisoft to switch sides to join EA’s Motive studio. Could Eric Baptizat join EA for an upcoming new project?

Eric Baptisat Departs Ubisoft for EA

Axios initially reported that Baptizat has joined the EA ranks and has begun work on certain unreleased titles in production at Motive. Although not officially confirmed yet, many believe that the unreleased title is a rethink of the popular survival horror game title “Dead Space.”

The sudden change in loyalty is shocking, as Baptizat worked for Ubisoft for 16 years. He also directed the popular Assassin’s Creed Valhara and was the official lead designer for Black Flag and Origins.

Is there a possibility that a new “dead space” will appear in the work?

Little is known at this point that the rumored “dead space” will be revisited, but the adoption of Baptizat may indicate the direction the team is heading in the new game. His reportedly high-profile work on the highly successful Assassin’s Creed has become one of the three most reviewed games in the entire series.

Previously launched in 2007, Dead Space was able to set a whole new standard for sci-fi survival horror when it comes to video games. The game currently holds an average Metacritic rating of 86 out of 100, based on reviews from 28 critics.

“Dead Space 3” flop?

The last game in the series, the memorable Dead Space 3, was released in 2013 and received a lot of reviews. EA shelved the entire series indefinitely due to sluggish title sales, but it’s suddenly speculated that the next “Dead Space” title will be released at EA Play Live scheduled for July 22, 2021.

According to NME, the team responsible for restarting “Dead Space”, EA Motive, developed the title for “Star Wars Squadrons” the previous year. The first-person aerial battle game features a unique “Star Wars” story, VR gameplay, and even a competitive multiplayer mode.

Immerse yourself in EA

Meanwhile, 343 Industries’ official new “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” mod’s own support release broke a complete number of other previous fan mods. Modder has been reported to be disappointed and frustrated as there are over 50 mods created before full official support and they no longer work.

When Baptizer comes to EA, fans can only expect big things. There’s really no official announcement as to what the director can work on, but gamers seem to be hoping for something big to come from EA. Of course, fans need to wait for the official announcement from EA to understand what’s coming soon.

