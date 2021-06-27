Apple iPhone warns users how much data Google Maps is actually collecting





The Apple iPhone has provided users with a warning about the amount of data Google is actually collecting. Can users continue to use popular location-gathering and location-sharing apps if they know?

Google map data collection

Cyber ​​security expert Zak Doffman said in a new report that Google Maps users may want to get rid of popular apps from their iPhone without delay.

It came from an article about Forbes that accurately points out the data that Google Maps collects from millions of users. Apple has announced new rules that allow iPhone users to see the information collected by apps such as Google Maps.

According to an article on Express.co.uk, the amount of data collected by Google Maps once installed is “a terrifying read.” Keep in mind that all apps listed on the App Store need to disclose the amount of data they collect, the data used in their ads, the data shared with specific developers, etc. Please give me.

Google Maps user data collection

Doffman reportedly explained that Google Maps has the actual ability to track user data, such as contacts, location, data usage, and even user browsing history.

This may not be a big surprise, but what’s really worrisome is that Google Maps points out that this data can be linked directly to your personal information. This means that your app has the ability to build a fairly thorough profile for your users.

Google sent a statement to Forbes, stating that Google Maps is currently designed to help protect user information. Search engine giants provide an easy way for users to manage their settings and use certain industry-leading technologies such as differential privacy to keep their data safe.

Google Maps vs Apple Maps

The company further said it has confirmed that Google Maps is the best and most accurate way for users to navigate and explore the world. It provides a wealth of local business information, aids in class search and navigation, as well as features like the entire COVID layer and live busyness information.

Until recently, Google Maps didn’t really have a strong competitor, but Apple has announced a bigger blockbuster upgrade to its own map app, so it might be a good time for them to switch the whole thing.

However, unlike Google, Apple does not link data such as search history, location, or usage to users.

The next update for Apple Maps will arrive in the fall as part of the next iOS 15, as the entire service will be able to get a ton of paint. The Location Assistant app is very useful and has grown in popularity in recent months.

With Google Maps in question, looking for alternatives can be the next step for concerned users.

