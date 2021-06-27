Battlefield 2042 Insider Says Battle Royale Mode May Still Occur





Battlefield 2042 was officially announced by EA and DICE earlier this month, and in most cases the game was very well received by many future players. While 2042 already looks like it’s likely to be one of the biggest games of the year, many want Battle Royale mode to be included in the next article in the long-running series. This mode hasn’t been confirmed in the game yet, but one prominent insider says it may arrive in the long run.

According to Tom Henderson, a highly credible Battlefield 2042 insider, battle royale game modes can still be quite abundant in the title in the end. At this point, one of the only modes in which DICE has been confirmed to exist is known as the hazard zone. However, the details of this mode are very sparse at this time. So I’m not sure how it actually works. However, based on some information from Henderson, if the hazard zone fails to gain momentum in the Battlefield 2042 community, it could transform into a “more traditional battle royale” experience.

Hazard zones transform into more traditional battle royale if not “take off” # BATTLEFIELD2042

— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 16, 2021

The battle royale genre may be about five years old at the moment, but it’s still the most sought after feature in many shooters with many players. Battlefield 2042 itself looks very impressive based on what DICE has shown so far, but when such a game mode is announced, the excitement for the title could be even higher. .. Still, just because you haven’t received confirmation of your new Battlefield entry’s battle royale game type doesn’t mean that it won’t include battle royale game types in the future.

Battlefield 2042 needs to be confirmed a lot before it’s released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on October 22nd this year. One of the places you’re likely to see more games in action is next month’s EA Play Live. The publisher’s Electronic Arts showcase will take place on July 22, and will include announcements related to the company’s numerous titles.

Want to see Battlefield 2042 include Battle Royale game modes?

