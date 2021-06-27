Podcasting 101: How Can They Make You Money To Get Started?





I listen to podcasts every day on all kinds of topics, including photography. So I started thinking about how to start a podcast from scratch and whether it could eventually turn a podcast into money. I asked veteran podcasters about these questions and more.

Of course, I can’t talk to everyone there, but the money I make from selling prints of your images in the context of my local photo network, and through all the people I talk to all over the world. It’s absolutely obvious to earn or shooting exclusively in the genre you love is often almost impossible these days. Fierce competition and the availability of great images on free stock sites make it incredibly difficult to maintain yourself without looking elsewhere. As a result, many are diverging into photography workshops, selling ebooks, setting up YouTube channels, monetizing through platforms such as Instagram, and much more.

Another medium is podcasts. I think I’ve consumed more podcasts than anything else in the last 18 months or so, including YouTube videos. I love to wear it when I’m driving in the car. It’s great to be able to hear them while driving without having to worry about looking carefully or taking notes on the screen. For example, I’m watching a YouTube video explaining techniques in Photoshop.

Getting Started with Podcasts

But how do you get started with a podcast? What’s involved and, in the end, can you actually monetize them like any other media? That’s what I wanted to know, so I contacted veteran podcaster Odel Harris. Odell currently runs a Chasing Clarity podcast that covers everything related to ocean images, as well as podcasts on a variety of other topics, including mental health. To date, his podcast has been downloaded about 40,000 times, and his show is one of the favorites of many surf photographers shooting from the water. I wanted to dig deeper into everything related to the podcast, so we sat down for about an hour and he was kind enough to answer all my questions.

I didn’t know anything about podcasting, so I was curious about how I actually set it up as a complete beginner. The first thing that surprised me was that podcasts weren’t necessarily just audio files. For some reason, I’ve always associated podcasts with audio only, but I’ve noticed that many of the podcasts are also videos you can watch. Odell quickly pointed out that file size is the main reason why many people only deal with audio files. If you’re dealing with an hour long video, it will cost you a lot of money when you’re doing all the editing.

However, the obvious advantage of doing video and audio podcasts is that you can upload videos to YouTube channels, extract audio and divert it to podcasts, doubling your potential reach. Of course, this also doubles the editing process and always waits for long video files to render, but with knowledge of hardware, patience, and editing software, Odell will certainly do that. It is recommended. Still, for this article, I’ll mainly focus only on podcasts as audio files.

Software and hosting platform

There’s also some basic software you need to use for almost every podcaster, like Lightroom or Photoshop with photos. Software such as Audacity, Garage Band, and Sound Forge is sufficient for editing audio files after recording with your device, Odell said. You need to learn how to use them, but they are all very easy and intuitive, especially if you are familiar with video editing software. When it comes to where the podcast actually goes when you’re happy with the audio files, or where the podcast is hosted before delivery, Odell’s recommended hosting platform was Spotify’s Anchor.

A quick glance at Anchor’s website reveals all the features and benefits. In fact, it’s like a one-stop shop for all the podcasters out there. There is a free version and a paid version, offering more bells and whistles. So if you’re serious about podcasting, you need a place where anchors should go first and host files. The great thing about sites like Anchor, according to Odell, is that they do a lot of hard work, including delivering podcasts to all major players such as Spotify, iTunes, and iHeartRadio. They securely host all your content for you, make all distributions for you, and provide you with insights into the analysis, which looks like a pretty decent set of benefits. I will.

However, before you’re ready to upload the finished content, you really need to get the content first and then edit it. Not surprisingly, there are many similarities here with photo and editing workflows. Some people take pictures, convert them to JPEG, and upload them to social media without editing, while others take an hour to edit an image. Similar to podcasting.

Odel went on a path that we all probably know well, so we talked to Odel and laughed. At first, I uploaded files with little editing and almost untouched, but as I gained experience and became interested in the content I produced and published, editing began to take a long time. There are a lot of podcasts I’ve heard, but it’s pretty clear that the host hasn’t edited them at all. In the background you can hear children screaming, dogs barking, swearing that words remain, and sounds that are completely untuned. In such cases, as a listener, I’ll put up with the content that Im is most interested in. However, as a content producer, the more you invest or the more listeners you have, the higher your level of care will be. Occurred over time.

This also has to do with the type of gear you use. As I mentioned earlier, many podcasters simply record to an iPhone and upload a file, either not touching it at all, or recording a Zoom conversation and doing the same. However, if you’re interested in sound quality and want to create a more professional-sounding podcast, you’ll need to buy some equipment and put it in your pocket. According to Odell, about $ 500 is enough to get started with microphones, speakers, headphones, and more.

How do you contact people?

The next part of the conversation is where my new interest in podcasting hit a brick wall. Once the podcast audio file was ready and uploaded to the hosting platform that handles the delivery, I wanted to know how it was advertised. His answer was certainly all I knew. You must promote yourself in the same way that we all have to promote our own photos through social media and sharing. Having a podcast is the same as having a photo on Instagram. No one can see our images without an audience. And without an audience, no one can hear your podcast.

So it’s up to you to promote yourself and promote your podcast, and like the photos, it comes down to a lot of work and time. There are few shortcuts, says Odel. However, like any other life, quality will be reported over time as listeners advertise through social media channels and rankings on platforms such as Spotify begin to rise as people listen to you. I will. It’s also useful if your podcast is about a topic that’s never flooded. So if you had some kind of belief that podcasting might be an easier way to reach a wider audience, you’re sadly wrong.

Can You Make Money Podcasting?

With that in mind, I came up with the last and most prominent problem. Things related to making money. After understanding all the logistics and creating a podcast with high quality content and high quality sound over the years, is it possible to turn it into money? Unless your Joe Rogan says Odel, the answer is “not really.” You can make money by promoting your product during a podcast, but you need a lot of listeners and subscribers to attract your business. In addition, the fact that you need to stop every 10 minutes to promote your product and consider whether you want to annoy your listeners. Personally, I love podcasts that don’t follow that route, but I understand why. You can also use services such as Patreon. This allows subscribers or fans to donate a specific amount of money that will help them continue to make money and profits. Odel says it’s a difficult slog, and it takes time. do not be afraid. There is a caveat.

Odell says he hasn’t made a lot of money directly through podcasts in terms of subscriber numbers, donations, or advertising, but it’s his guests who have had many opportunities to monetize. Through related work. Whether done directly through the guests themselves, the podcast listeners, or the guest or listener’s contacts, Odel got a fair amount of work through the people involved in the podcast. Therefore, in that sense, podcasting was economically helpful. He presents you a well-made professional podcast, and if your guests are big hits in the famous industry, you’ll pick up jobs and opportunities behind the people you meet for yours. He says podcasts can be economically valuable.

That said, Odel emphasized to me that podcasting isn’t just that, so I can’t get into podcasting because I think it’s going to be an economical gold mine. He says that 50% of podcasts fail before episode 7 for a reason. They are difficult and initially there is no external reward. You need to be prepared for that reality and you need to get into it because you really want to do it and you need to be interested in the topics you cover. If you’ve checked all these checkboxes and are looking for something other than YouTube or Instagram, podcasting may be a good choice.

How did you experience podcasts as an author or consumer? I would like to hear from you in the comments below.

