How Much Mass Effect Credits Are Worth With Real Money





The Mass Effect franchise uses credit as the standard form of galactic currency, but how does it stack up compared to the actual value of money?

BioWare’s SFRPG series Mass Effect uses a fictitious currency called credit instead of real money. It can be used by players to collect throughout the game and purchase weapons, armor and other items. By comparing the actual item price in Mass Effect to the in-game cost, you can understand how game credits correspond to the actual currency.

On the Mass Effect universe timeline, credits were established as the standard galactic trading currency by Citadel’s Unified Banking Act, drafted by the volus species. The Unified Banking Act helped link the value and exchange rates of credits to individual currencies when all other species in the galaxy, including humans, finally joined the other Citadel races in the series. Electronic credit forwarding seems to be the standard for the entire franchise-credits are most often obtained by hacking datapads-but physical currencies still exist.

Most of the purchases that can be made across the Mass Effectseries consist of weapons, weapon mods, or combat upgrades in the form of armor sets and pieces. However, there are some items available for purchase that aren’t very versatile in gameplay. For example, shepherds can collect fish and store them in Normandy in their cabins, or buy books, bottles of wine, and more at various locations. Mass Effect includes these common real-world items, allowing you to: Calculate the value of a series of credits in relation to the real currency.

Mass Effect model ships helped determine the value of credits

One of the most popular gameplay elements for fans in both Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 is the ability to collect model ships and display them in Shepherd’s cabin. These can be found in shops throughout the galaxy and have been encountered in nature in different areas of Normandy and elsewhere in the game. However, another unexpected advantage of this mechanism is that you can compare Shepherd’s model ship collection with real hobbies, especially the price tags of similar models out of the game. By using these vessels as exchange rates, an approximate relative credit amount was determined.

For the Mass Effect series, a purchase of 500 credits is required to ship the model. According to NetCredit, which calculated the theoretical value of credits along with other iconic forms of currency from various video game franchises, this brings the value of one credit to $ 0.1598, or about 16 cents. By stacking with the maximum amount of credits players can collect during the course of the series, this means that Shepherd’s total net worth will be approximately $ 6,391,999. Fans can rest assured that after saving the galaxy, Shepherd should be able to afford a nice home in Mass Effect’s Citadel.

