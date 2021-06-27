



Battlefield 2042 Mobile system will be built when BFV confirms DICE

With Battlefield 2042, DICE is not only reintroducing modern settings to the franchise, but is also preparing new features such as specialists. But that doesn’t mean that nothing is inherited from past Battlefield games. DICE has confirmed that the Battlefield 2042 movement system is based on the Battlefield V (BFV) movement. This isn’t much clunky compared to past franchise entries.

This little information was confirmed by DICE gameplay engineer Niels Stoelinga on Reddit. Stoelinga posted as lytlbt1t and commented on a thread on BF2042’s mobile system.

While adding / improving feature sets, it was definitely based on the work done for BFV, with feedback on those mechanisms in mind.

In the same thread, Stoelinga also commented that getting stuck in a BFV environment is both a flaw in the mobile system and a flaw in the map design.

Both. Engineers need to accept that the level is 100% smooth, and level designers / artists need to remember that the code cannot cover all rough edges. The act of balancing between its visual fidelity and smooth traversal. I think we were in a good place in BFV, so we need to be aware of potential problem areas.

BFV was far from the pinnacle of the franchise, but it was able to introduce some of its strengths as well. One of them (in my opinion) is a mobile system. Maybe the slide movement should be grounded a little more? But other than that, it definitely felt much smoother than in past Battlefield games.

Is this good news or bad news for you? Did you like the Battlefield vs. Mobile system compared to past Battlefield games, or do you need to get closer to Battlefield 4 with DICE? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.

