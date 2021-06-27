Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck is a game changer according to technical critics





Of course, Tesla closed the gap between the two genres. While their event attracts many gadget reviewers, MKBHD is an avid consumer of their cars, creating interesting content in the process. But the F-150 Lightning is not Tesla. It’s Ford, and it’s important.

Of course, technical critics have seen the car before, but when Lew of Unbox Therapy saw the Nissan Rogue, for example, it felt like a forced product placement. Lightning is the truck he buys because he clearly claims to have a raptor.

So, in a studio that looks exactly like Batman’s hideout (and probably so), the new F-150 Lightning receives a full review with the help of Peter McKinnon. If you’re new to him, the guy is a Canadian photographer, YouTuber, who releases content about photography and cinematography with over 5 million subscribers.

Maybe that’s how they were able to pull off such a spectacular video intro. For a moment forget about Lightning specs, comparisons with the regular F-150, or environmental impact.

There is no doubt that Lightning extends the appeal of Ford trucks, and it all depends on functionality. For example, the interior has a shifter that folds into a dash. This allows you to place the center console on a table and work from there. Obviously, powering your laptop isn’t an issue with EVs.

Also, when you’re not editing Instagram landscape photos, you and your friends may be frozen in the front trunk, which doubles as a bench. Sure, any pickup bed works that way, but here we’re not just talking about cup holders, they’re lockable.

The front trunk also has four home sockets and a USB port, so the possibilities are endless. The next time you forget your wedding anniversary, Lightning will replace the sofa. You don’t want to go home!

The back is also quite versatile and has many outlets. And when it comes to interiors, this isn’t Tesla, but it’s probably a good thing. Buttons still control most of the functionality, but like Mach-E, a huge infotainment system dominates the console.

