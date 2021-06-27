Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presents two free goods for a limited time





Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is giving out two free items to players for a limited time. Specifically, these two free merchandise take the form of in-game spirits that can be collected within popular fighting games. This offer may sound appealing to almost anyone who owns Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but only those who subscribe to one of Nintendo’s services can get these spirits themselves.

This free trading parameter, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, requires the player to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online. If you’re not sure what this is, Nintendo’s online service allows players to play games with others over the Internet. In addition, subscription services may also offer such free benefits to subscribers.

To claim these free spirits at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you need to access the Nintendo Switch Online subsection of the Switch home menu. From here, you need to access a specified tab within this app called “Special Offer”. When you come here, you’ll see the Smash Ultimate offer. This is especially known as Spirits Set 2. It’s also worth emphasizing that you can’t take advantage of this deal just by using the free trial of Nintendo Switch Online.

As for what you actually get with Spirits Set 2, the spirits in question will be randomized. This set includes one Legendary Tier primary spirit and one Ace Tier support spirit. The next time you open Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, both will be added to your entire Spirits collection. Obtained spirits can be viewed in the Spirits Collection in the in-game accessory menu.

In other news related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this should be a pretty big week for the game. Tomorrow, June 28th, game director Masahiro Sakurai will share a new perspective on Kazuya from the Tekken series, who will join the roster as the next DLC fighter. You’ll probably also hear news about Kazuya’s release date. We will share that information on ComicBook.com as soon as it becomes available.

What do you think of this new free offer of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Are you going to see to catch these new spirits for yourself? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.

[H/T GameSpot]

