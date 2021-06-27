The biggest upgrade expected on the iPhone 13 compared to the iPhone 11





If you have an iPhone 11, you’ll notice that the iPhone 13 is a big boost. As you already know, you can get 5G, faster CPU, improved camera. But what can you expect from a model, design, pricing, and general performance perspective? And after about two years, does it make sense to update this fall?

To provide this iPhone 13 and iPhone 11 comparison, we’ve paid attention to all the rumors about the iPhone 13 and updated it as we approach Apple’s new flagship, which is rumored to be the September release date. Here’s everything you’re looking forward to with your new iPhone.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 design and color changes

The iPhone 13 series is expected to look and feel similar to the iPhone 12. This means a move from the rounded shape of the iPhone 11 to a more square style. Some people like it, while others find it uncomfortable to grab a redesigned chassis and dig into the palm of their hand.

The iPhone 13 also includes a Ceramic Shield Display that wasn’t available on the iPhone 11. This update improves drop resistance, but we recommend investing in a case. According to some rumors, the iPhone 13’s display notch will be smaller, making the screen more immersive. The back of the iPhone 13 is believed to contain a minor new diagonal camera layout.

Finally, iPhone 13 will be available in a variety of new colors. According to one report, pink could be added to the standard iPhone 13 mix. I’ve also heard that the iPhone 13 Pro series will have new matte black options and shades of golden or orange.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 Battery Capacity and Fast Charge Changes

The iPhone 11 series has a 3,046 mAh battery, with the iPhone 11 Pro (3,046 mAh) being the smallest and the iPhone 11 Pro Max being the largest (3,969 mAh). According to Apple’s report, the small battery of the iPhone 13 will be a 2,406mAh battery (up from the 2,227mAh iPhone 12 mini), and the large iPhone 13 battery will be 3,095mAh for both regular and Pro models.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to have a battery capacity of 4,352mAh. I’m not sure if the iPhone 13’s phone will continue to charge longer than the iPhone 11, but given the 5G battery demand, it should last longer than the iPhone 12’s range. The iPhone 13 is expected to have MagSafe wireless charging, but the iPhone 11 does not.

It’s not as fast as cable charging, but with this magnetic charger you can skip Lightning. Don’t assume that the package includes a charger, like the iPhone 12. The cable charge rates for iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 should be the same, with the former maximizing at about 18W and the latter maximizing at 20W.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 Camera Section Changes

The iPhone 11 is expected to make the most important improvements in this area. The LiDAR sensor will be included in both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini to help improve focus speed. Previously, this feature was only available on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. It is said that ultra-wide-angle lenses also have autofocus.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max report reportedly include a new six-element ultra-wide-angle lens. In general, the more elements in the lens, the better the image quality.

However, the most interesting camera improvements may be in terms of computational photography. Apple may introduce new video portrait modes and astrophotography options for shooting the night sky.

Not so obvious is Apple’s strategy for zooming. The iPhone 11 has a 5x digital zoom, similar to the iPhone 12, for example. As a result, we would appreciate it if you could update it. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro had 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max had 2.5x optical zoom and 12z digital zoom.

There was speculation that Apple might release a periscope zoom lens for the iPhone 13 Pro series, but that may not happen until iPhone 14 or later.

Change the display of iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11

The guess for the most popular iPhone 13 display is that both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have a 120Hz ProMotion display. This allows for smoother scrolling, more responsive games (if touch sensitivity is also improved), and better video playback of compatible materials.

I haven’t heard much about the additional display expansion of the iPhone 13 series, except that all models have a reduced notch. Yes, water wants to see it go, but Face ID requires the presence of a notch.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 Performance Changes and Introducing 5G

This is a fairly simple prediction. The iPhone 11 Pro features a high-speed 7nm A13 Bionic chip that offers superior performance, and the iPhone 12 Pro features the 5nm A14 Bionic chip, the fastest phone on the market. The iPhone 13 is likely to have a good A15 Bionic processor, also manufactured with 5nm technology.

Overall, the performance gains are primarily due to machine learning. This allows the iPhone to share photos with friends by simply saying “Share this with Sarah” when viewing photos on iOS 15. Efficient and prolongs battery life.

The iPhone 11 couldn’t support 5G, but the iPhone 13 series is expected to include a high-speed 5G modem, probably the Qualcomm X60. This modem can combine 5G data from both millimeter wave and sub 6GHz bands at the same time.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 model and price

Apple plans to offer three to four versions of the iPhone 11 in its iPhone 13 lineup. The 6.1-inch iPhone 13, the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 small, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and the 6.7-inch. For iPhone 13 Pro Max. That’s correct, they are the same size as the iPhone 12 range.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11, the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, and the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max were three versions of the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 12 small wasn’t particularly popular, but Apple seems to maintain a mini model of the iPhone 13.

Reportedly, the price of the iPhone 13 is the same as the iPhone 12. That means the $ 699 iPhone 13 is smaller, with the $ 799 iPhone 13, the $ 999 iPhone 13 Pro, and the $ 1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max available.

The iPhone 11 costs $ 699, and the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max cost $ 999 and $ 1,099, respectively. Since then, Apple has reduced the price of the iPhone 11 to $ 599, and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max by $ 100, at least if these two phones are still available. (Apple only offers the iPhone 11, but carriers continue to sell the iPhone Pro version.)

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 11 Conclusion

The phone is so good that the two years between iPhone updates are no longer considered a long period. However, if you currently have an iPhone 11, we recommend that you upgrade to iPhone 13 to take advantage of 5G speeds, overall performance improvements, and camera improvements.

It’s also unclear how effectively iPhone 11 will run iOS 15 as there are reports that upgrading to new software will slow down older iPhones. Keep this comparison up to date as you listen to the details of the iPhone 13 and review the new iPhone later this fall.

