The new WYOBIO Innovation Summit will be held in Casper from August 12th to 13th | People





CASPER Advance Casper, an economic development organization in Natrona County, will host the first WYOBIO Innovation Summit at Casper University on August 12-13. The Summit is a joint project of the University of Wyoming, Advance Casper, IMPACT 307, Casper College, and many other partners across Wyoming.

Anyone can participate in the WYOBIO Innovation Summit. Registration is $ 55. Students will be offered a $ 25 discount. Space is limited, so please register as soon as possible. To register, please visit www.wyobiosummit.com.

The WYO BIO Innovation Summit provides an opportunity to introduce entrepreneurs, introduce resources and facilitate referrals to investors. The summit is in line with the Wyoming Innovation Network’s vision of enabling innovation hubs in the state to support existing and emerging industries. The Summit serves as an example of how regional economic development leaders can partner with UW and state community colleges to bring together industry stakeholders and drive innovation and entrepreneurial activity to support the state’s economic development agenda. ..

The summit will begin with event registration at 11:00 am on August 12th. The summit will include a speech from the Wyoming State Capitol delegation. Keynote speech by Edie Weiner of The Future Hunters. A list of guest speakers, including Carol Stewart of Tech Parks, Arizona, SKINUE and Penelope Sihab, founder of MonoJo Biotech.

You won’t be thrilled with the WYOBIO Summit lineup. Keynote speaker Edie Weiner is the world’s best-selling author, president and chief executive officer of The Future Hunters, a consulting firm specializing in future global trends, and adapts to rapidly changing world changes. And welcomed, President and CEO Justin Farley said of the impact of change on the economy. Said in the Advanced Casper press release. I think her presence will be insightful for business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. You don’t want to miss her.

Speakers will discuss the future of Wyoming’s healthcare and bioscience, including international success stories and resources available to industry entrepreneurs. In addition, the summit will host two expert panels to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing Wyoming entrepreneurs. Their view on the future of bioscience. Numerous resources / organizations available to support entrepreneurship in all Wyoming industries.

The summit will include networking events from 5:30 to 7:30 pm Aug. 12 at The Lyric in downtown Casper. Introducing bioscience and biomedical entrepreneurs who want to network with business leaders and investors who have the potential to collaborate and acquire mentors in the industry. The August 13 session begins at 7:30 am with registration and breakfast, followed by industry leader discussions.

Our purpose at the summit is to introduce entrepreneurs to skilled business leaders and surround them with individuals who support them, Stephen Hanlon, director of the UWs Health and Bioscience Innovation Hub, said in a release. We look forward to demonstrating how entrepreneurship can be beneficial in Wyoming and helping to diversify the economy towards the bioscience, biomedicine and technology industries. It’s a big order, but we are supported by an amazing partner who believes in our mission.

Rooms are Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar Street, and Hampton Inn, 1100 N. Available on Poplar Street.

For more information, please email Morryah McCurdy at Morryah @ AdvanceCasper.com.

