Mana Trials to Appear on iOS and Android on July 15th





Square Enix will release a trial of mana remake for iOS on July 15th at the live stream of the 30th anniversary of the mana series from the App Store, Android to Google Play for $ 2,490.

Here’s an overview of the mobile version via the store page:

A trial version of Mana, a hit console game with over 1 million copies and downloads sold worldwide, is now available on your smartphone!

Fun for both longtime fans of the Mana series and new players!

story

When the world was engulfed in darkness, the Mana Goddess pulled out his Mana sword and shot eight Benevodon monsters of destruction. She sealed her fear in eight mana stones and returned the territory from the brink.

Vulnerable to the reconstruction of the world, the goddess turned into a tree and slept soundly for years. However, the evil forces tried to free Benevodon and rule the world. They started a terrible war to promote their plot and destabilize the kingdom.

Peace is over.

Mana itself begins to disappear from the world, and the mana tree withers

Playable characters

The player chooses 3 out of 6 protagonists to start the adventure. The interlaced story of fate depends on who you choose to be the protagonist and companion!

Graphics

See the magnificent world of manna in full 3D rendering! The original game scenes and characters are now beautifully detailed graphics.

Battle system

Use the dynamic fighting system to avoid enemies and counterattack with aerial and combo attacks. Take advantage of the Mana series signature ring menu and new shortcut commands.

Character power-ups

Switch to a light or dark class to enhance your character and change its appearance. There is also a newly added Class 4 in this remake. Over 300 different types of abilities are available and there are many different ways to train and power up your character.

Difficult

There are four options for setting the difficulty level: beginner, easy, normal, and difficult. Beginner settings allow players to resume at the same location, regardless of the number of game overs. Choose this difficulty if the action game is difficult or you want to focus on the story.

soundtrack

The 60-track soundtrack features an arrangement directed by former composer Hiroki Kikuta. Players can switch the BGM to a new version or SNES version.

Voice over

Full narration in English and Japanese! The character of your party determines which additional conversations will occur during your journey.

New Game Plus

After winning the game once, unlock the new storyline of the party members. After playing a new story, you can unleash difficult difficulties like experts and no futures.

new function

The game includes an option to play flashbacks for each character in the party. If you search for Lil Cactus during your adventure, you’ll also see the familiar Mana series faces. In addition, there are additional features such as a new type of item seed and auto-save feature.

Smartphone specific

The menu is touch operation. Control the characters with the directional pad overlay display. Newly added features such as automatic targeting, automatic camera, and automatic combat. Available graphic quality options. Compatible with cloud storage. You can get the Rabbit decoration of the starting gear that raises the experience value gained in battle to level 17, and the silk tail decoration that raises the amount of Rukuru gained in battle to level 17.

The Mana trial was first released on April 24, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Switch and PC via Steam. Demos are also available.

Watch the first gameplay footage of the mobile version below (42:18 to 48:58).

