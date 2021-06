Dungeons & Dragons: A quick guide to where to find crystals in the Dark Alliance. These crystals are the components needed to get better gear.

Allowing people to play virtually in the famous dungeons & dragons, dungeons & dragons settings: The Dark Alliance is a thrilling action blower that allows players to fight as a variety of known heroes. Players will find themselves exploring the frigid wilderness of Ice Winddale as they fight countless monsters and creatures trying to invade the surrounding lands.

By focusing on combat, players will upgrade their equipment and acquire new skills as they try to fight more effectively. To upgrade your character armor, players must obtain a certain amount of crystals and head to the base camp merchant. These crystals, found throughout the game, are divided into several layers and are an important necessity for improving your character. Therefore, the following is a short guide on where to find crystals.

How to get more crystals at Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeons & Dragons

As mentioned earlier, the crystal has several layers. General, unusual, unusual, epic, and legendary. Held within a giant crystal node, it can be randomly found in dungeons and mission areas. This placement means that there is no convenient way to cultivate them other than constantly exploring or completing missions. But they should be easy to identify. Just look for the giant red crystal resource node.

To get the crystal itself, all the player has to do is destroy the geode with some form of attack or ability. The player doesn’t have to pick up anything, just destroy the resource node. This means that you can collect all the crystals dropped from the destroyed node, even if the crystal node is on a high wall or the player is using a long range attack.

If players find that they need a higher or lower tier of crystals, they can go to the merchant and pay to upgrade or downgrade the crystal in question. However, keep in mind that crystals can only be converted to tiers just below or above the current tier. In addition, the conversion ratio is adjusted so that downgrades result in more crystals and upgrades result in fewer crystals. Take a magnificent crystal as an example. They can be converted to either a single legendary crystal or some rare crystals, depending on the player’s taste.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance available on PC

