Riot disables NVIDIA filter in Valorant following a game-breaking bug





-Advertising-

-Advertising-

The long-awaited Riot Tactical Shooter Episode 3 recently appeared in the title, bringing a lot of new content that players are enjoying. However, some of these new changes have proven to be quite offensive to the Valorant community.

After discovering a game-breaking bug related to the NVIDIA Freestyle filter after the release of Episode 3, Riot Games decided to temporarily disable this feature until the issue was fixed. Until then, players will not be able to change the appearance of the game using external programs.

For those who don’t know, NVIDIA users use NVIDIA Freestyle to set various filters, change game appearance settings including features such as contrast and brightness, and customize the game’s visuals to their liking. I can do it.

The problem began when it was discovered that NVIDIA’s HUD removal feature could lead to a game-breaking bug that was completely unaffected by in-game flash.

Nvidia software (HUD remover) completely removes VALORANT flash. You can bind it to a key and use it for an ez hold in the middle of a round.

Are they curious about how to fix this and could CSGO be useful in unreliable / obs situations? pic.twitter.com/nYsxX2z5ZA

— HOUNGOUNGAGNE (@HOUNGOUNGAGNE) June 25, 2021

Many players started using it as an anti-flash exploit when Riot decided to temporarily disable the software until the issue was resolved.

At this time, it’s still unclear when NVIDIA users will be able to use this feature again, or what steps Riot will take to address the bug.

-Advertising-







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos