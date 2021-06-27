How to manage your Google TV watchlist





Google TV makes it easy to track what you want to see later from your Google TV watchlist. Watchlists aren’t a powerful feature, but users logged in to their Google account can create a list of movies and TV shows to watch later and update those changes on all devices associated with their Google account. I can do it. With that in mind, here are different ways to manage your Google TV watchlist.

In a web browser

Updating your watchlist directly on your streaming Google TV device may seem intuitive, but it’s not always the case. In fact, most Google TV users claim that the easiest way to manage your Google TV watchlist is to use the Google Chrome browser. To do this:

Make sure you are logged in to your Google account in your Google Chrome web browser.

Enter the name of the movie or TV show you want to add to Google.

When the movie or movie appears on the screen, scroll down and tap the watchlist icon.

When the watchlist icon turns green, the content has been added to the watchlist for all devices connected to your Google account.

With the Google TV app

You can also manage your Google TV watchlist within the Google TV (formerly Play Movies & TV) app on Android mobile and tablet devices in the United States. Here are the steps you need to take to manage your Google TV watchlist from the Google TV app:

Log in to the Google TV app. Search for titles to add to your watchlist. Opens the title details page.[ウォッチリストに追加]Choose.

Similar to managing your watchlist in Google Chrome, what you add to your watchlist within the Google TV app will be updated elsewhere where you’re logged in.

For Google TV devices

If you want to update your Google TV watch list on Google TV from one of your Android TV devices, that’s also an option. Some users find this to be the most complicated method, but these are the steps you need to follow to manage your Google TV watchlist from your Google TV device.

Make sure you are logged in to your Google account. From the home screen, find the title you want to add to your watchlist. With the remote control[選択]Press and hold the button.[ウォッチリストに追加]Choose.

After adding content to your watchlist, tap the title to see more details[今すぐ見る]You can start streaming with the tap of a button.

Manage Google TV watchlist

Turned green[ウォッチリスト]You can remove content from your Google TV watch list at any time with the click of a button. This deselects the movie or TV series.

It’s also worth pointing out that you can further personalize your Google TV watchlist by removing content you’ve already watched from the recommendations section. All you need to do is tap the button to see it, and Google takes this into account when making recommendations to move forward.

