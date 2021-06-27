MWC 2021 Date: Samsung Holds Virtual Event on June 28th to Make Fun of Future Devices with Mobile World Congress 2021 Poster





MWC 2021 Date: Mobile World Congress 2021 is imminent, and smartphone makers around the world are preparing for one of the biggest mobile technology events of the year. Mobile World Congress is an event where many companies such as Samsung, Lenovo and Google announce components such as technological advances in mobile technology, 5G networking and other improvements. Other devices are also available, including health trackers, smartwatches, and other wearables from popular manufacturers. However, while many companies have announced that they will not attend the event this year, others will only hold virtual events.

Samsung is one of the few manufacturers to announce at a virtual event at MWC 2021 this year, and the company may announce additional hardware. It’s not yet clear if this is limited to wearable devices or even smartphones and tablets.

When is the Samsung Galaxy MWC2021 event?

MWC 2021 will start tomorrow and Samsung will not waste time. The company has announced that the event will be called the Samsung Galaxy MWC Virtual Event and will take place at 7:15 pm Central European Standard Time. This means that readers can attend the event at 10:45 pm IST in India and abroad, depending on the time zone. The event will be broadcast on the company’s YouTube channel.

What can you expect from the Samsung Galaxy MWC Virtual Event?

According to Samsung’s announcement of an event shared in the Samsung Newsroom, the company has the potential for announcements related to the previously believed wearable smartwatch, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip and the rumored upcoming device from the Galaxy. Seems to be kidding Z fold family. The poster also features a laptop, a tablet with an S-pen, and a silhouette of the Galaxy S21 camera module. In addition, the company’s own security solution, Knox, also seems to have seen some announcements during the event.

Based on a previous report, Samsung may announce the following rumored Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. This is the device that drops the Tizen OS and is expected to be the first Galaxy watch with a new and improved OS that arrives thanks to recent times. Announcing the partnership between Google Wear OS and Tizen. Samsung may also release information related to One UI, the Android OS skin on Galaxy smartphones.

