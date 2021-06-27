Report: Technology and Innovation as a Growth Part of the Regional Economy





WILKES-BARRE — This week, Teri Ooms, Executive Director of the Wilkes University Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development, said technology and innovation are a growing part of the region’s economy.

According to Ooms, the Institute is a federal program to support innovation (Small Business and Innovation Research Awards (SBIR), Small Business Technology Transfer Awards (STTR), National Science Foundation (NSF) funding), clinical trials, venture capital investment. , And patents.

“Each of these indicators measures several aspects of technology development or innovation. We also have many partners in technology and innovation,” says Ooms. “These include not only private sector businesses, but also the higher education community and medical infrastructure. In addition, many, not the commercial organizations involved in creating innovation in the region, such as the Ben Franklin Partnership and tekBridge. There is a public institution. “

However, Ooms explained that it is difficult to directly measure innovation in local businesses, medical and educational institutions. She said that some of the datasets presented here are limited and that many innovations in processes and practices occur innumerably.

“It is the duty of regional leaders to continue to promote a culture of innovation and creativity,” said Ooms. “Through entrepreneurship and creative thinking, we can introduce new ideas, apply them to real problems and bring them to the global market.”

According to Ooms, key areas of technology and innovation include R & D, scientific research, medical and pharmaceutical research, and information technology.

According to the latest data from the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, R & D contributes 2.15% to Pennsylvania’s GDP and is in the second quartile of all US states.

Globally, economic activity is shifting to knowledge-based work and industries such as education, medical and financial. Even traditional industries such as manufacturing and extraction are increasingly relying on automation and other new technologies to remain competitive, thereby relying on STEM workers.

This year’s metric report surveys three STEM occupation categories. Computer and math profession. Occupations of life sciences, physics, and social sciences. And the profession of architecture and engineering.

Industries where these jobs are concentrated are also analyzed. In 2020, employment declined in both Luzern and Lackawanna counties in both architecture and engineering professions, computer and math professions, and life, physics and social science professions increased despite the pandemic. ..

The total employment of STEM in both counties is relatively stable at over 9,300. The work of STEM is an important element of some of the prominent industries in the local economy. The region’s strengths in the STEM industry are not only in engineering, higher education and research, but also in manufacturing, energy, business and healthcare.

“The latter is a laboratory that is often overlooked for technology and innovation,” says Ooms.

Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) is a competitive funding program run by the US Small Business Administration to support research and development with potential for commercialization.

The SME Agency also coordinates the SME Technology Transfer (STTR) program, which encourages joint ventures between SMEs and non-profit research institutes. Pennsylvania’s SBIR and STTR award allocations decreased slightly in 2019 compared to the previous year, but remained higher than most of the previous year analyzed. The number of patents issued across the state also increased in 2019.

“The amount of multi-tiered venture capital and angel fund investments in the region also highlights how much innovation is happening in northeastern Pennsylvania,” Ohms said. “There is no single systematic source of data on venture capital investment, but there are several sources that reported investment in local businesses in excess of $ 1 million in 2020.”

Ooms said this number is likely to be an underestimate of actual venture capital funding that supports innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, as only known investments were counted.

