Top stories of the week: iPhone 14 rumors, iOS 15 Beta 2 changes and features, and more





Top stories of the week: New rumors about the iPhone lineup coming this fall and next fall, changes and features in iOS 15 Beta 2, Apple’s antitrust concerns, and more. Read all the top stories of the week and more.

iPhone 14

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a new investor note this week, doubling expectations for the all-new flagship iPhone lineup in late 2022. A 6.7-inch flagship along with two high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch flagships.

For more information on Kuo’s expectations for the iPhone 14 release, see all of these articles.

Tim Cook on Antimonopoly Act

According to a new report and comment from Pelosi, Apple CEO Tim Cook personally contacted Chairman Nancy Pelosi and other members of parliament to raise concerns about the upcoming antitrust law. Pelosi told Cook: If you have substantive concerns, please announce that Congress is working well.

Legislators submitted five bills last week targeting Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. Above all, the law has a huge impact on the App Store and affects Apple’s ability to pre-install applications on the iPhone. According to Democratic Congressman David Siciline, the goal is to prevent companies like Apple from using their market advantage to support their products and services.

iOS15 Beta 2

On Thursday, Apple released iOS 15 Beta 2 to developers along with watchOS 8 Beta 2, iPadOS 15 Beta 2, and tvOS 15 Beta 2. This update includes new Apple Maps icons, SharePlay, Safari design, shortcut improvements, and more.

For more information on what’s new in iOS 15 Beta 2, see this complete summary.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | iPhone | Apple Watch | AppleTV and HomePod | Mac | iPad | Beats Studio Buds | Apple Store | AAPL Company |

For more videos, subscribe to the 9to5Mac YouTube channel.

Top Video of the Week | 9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a summary of the day’s top stories from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available from the iTunes and Apples Podcasts apps, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or RSS feeds dedicated to Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by WaterMinder: WaterMinder is the ultimate water tracking tool to help you maintain hydration during the day.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

This week, Benjamin and Zac from 9to5Macs will discuss rumors about the long-awaited release of their Apple Podcasts subscription, Apple Music’s SpatialAudio, the new Beats Studio Buds, and upcoming new Apple devices.

The 9to5Mac Happy Hour is available from the iTunes and Apples Podcasts apps, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or RSS feeds dedicated to Overcast and other podcast players.

Stack Trace Podcast |

John and Rambo dig deeper into some of the major new API and system features announced at WWDC 21, including SharePlay, ShazamKit, Swifts’ new concurrency system, and new features in Xcode 13. Also, start debugging low-level crashes and developing apps.

Stacktrace with 9to5Mac is available in the iTunes and Apples Podcasts apps, or from RSS feeds dedicated to Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available via RSS on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and other podcast players.

Sponsored by DEVONthink 3: Manage your documents smartly on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Apple @ Work listeners get 10% off on this link.

Register to deliver all 9to5Macs stories to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos