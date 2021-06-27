BioWare Dev talks about canceled Mass Effect Movie





BioWares Mac Walters revealed that the idea for the Mass Effect movie was eventually scrapped because it was difficult to tell a solid story within 90 to 120 minutes. In an interview with Business Insider, Walters said the TV series makes more sense because TV episodes are similar to how games tell stories between different levels and missions. ..

When building a Mass Effect game, we have the backbone we want to tell, the overall story, but each level or mission is like a unique TV episode, Walters told Business Insider. It is not written in advance. It will be written when we reach it. As a result, it may be added to the main story and adjusted for doing something really cool in that episode. Therefore, long-form storytelling is a great place for a game franchise.

In 2020, Legendary Pictures signed a deal with Electronic Arts to produce a Mass Effect movie that should have been released by Warner Bros. Pictures. However, the project did not come true.

Walters felt that we were always fighting IP. What do you talk about in 90 to 120 minutes? Are we going to make it justice? But it never recovered after that, not because of a lack of attempt.

Walters said the film project was a cool experiment, but wouldn’t have achieved the justice of the series. But he is in favor of future television adaptations.

[Source: Business Insider]

