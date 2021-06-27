Rollins Business Provides Tesla Motors Weighing Solutions | Local





RAWLINS-SEKO Forklift Scale is collaborating with Tesla Motors on a project that symbolizes the hallmarks of successful collaboration between small towns, SME process innovations, and application technologies to support the needs of high-tech and large enterprises. I will.

In this example, he said, the combination of process efficiency needs and innovations in new load cells came along with the application and manufacturing capabilities of an extraordinary small town.

Follow the opportunity

Nicole said five years ago he moved the SEKO forklift scale from the populous Ventura of Southern California to Rawlins.

The social and commercial changes from big cities to small cities have been dramatic. The decisive factor in choosing Rollins as our new home was our experience with the quality of the people in Rollins and the surrounding towns, he said. He also pointed out that the location of the 80 interstate highway cities has easy freight access to any region of the United States, Canada, or Mexico.

According to Nicole, running a small business with a nationwide customer base in a very small town creates a challenging trade-off.

The lifestyle of a small town is more comfortable than the fast energy of a modern city. On the other hand, the near-total lack of viable support provided by neighboring metropolis communities also means that much of the convenience of business and social life in metropolis is lost. He said he was. There are no large shopping malls, tech spas, huge theaters or spectacular sports arenas. Similarly, there are not many companies that meet the needs of business, manufacturing, and industry, such as screw and bolt stores, stationery stores, industrial supplies distributors, and hose stores.

As a direct result, the governments of small towns and counties continue to demand “big companies” to expand into our community, but without practical support from industrial infrastructure, the basics. The chances of success are limited because there is not much reasonable prospect for creating. environment.

But Nicole said a small community can be a nest of contemplation, creativity, innovation and inspiration.

Generally speaking, 16 times more successful patents are issued per employee of a small business than a large company. Small towns spawn small businesses, and small communities encourage privately owned and operated businesses that tend to proudly produce the progress invented here. If there is something like American exceptionalism, it is not the property of the government-it begins and rises with the independent innovation and achievement of our free citizens, he said.

Connecting

General Manager said opportunities such as SEKO’s unique weighing projects are numerous in small communities, but are most often overlooked or ignored by traditional quests for investment and economic development.

In reality, the true prosperity and security of small communities is the result of accumulated personal and small business energy and investment. A great side effect of prosperity growing from within the community is that the quality of life in the small town remains happy, Nicole said.

For more information, please email sales @ sekoforkliftscale.com or call 307-321-4505.

