Castlevania Advance Collection pops up on yet another game evaluation website

Given the name of the collection, the bundle of its unreleased Castlevania Dracula game, widely considered the title of Game Boy Advance, has reappeared on the evaluation board website.

This time, a game that IP owner Konami has not officially announced has been released in South Korea. A game classification request called Castlevania Advance Collection was submitted on June 9th and was given a rating of 12 or higher on June 25th. Unfortunately, there is little that can be collected from a website other than a game that contains “a slight expression of violence” and “a slight expression of violence.” Red Blood “(Thank you, VG24 / 7).

A game called the “Castlevania Advance Collection” has also recently been evaluated in Australia, suggesting that the Castlevania Game Boy Advance port collection is underway. Like the Korean rating, the classification itself doesn’t make much sense other than its existence, and we’re not yet close to knowing what the released platform or release window is.

As summarized when the collection was first leaked, there were three Castlevania games released at Game Boy Advance between 2001 and 2003: The Ring of the Moon, the Harmony of Dissonance, and the Aria of Sadness. The Castlevania Advance Collection is most likely to include these games, but it could also include one or two surprises.

In related news, Netflix’s first Castlevania series may have ended, but Streamer hasn’t finished exploring the world, and a second series is underway.

Confirmed during Netflix’s recent GEEKED week, the creative team behind Castlevania is a new series set in 1792 centered around Richter Belmont (son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard. Confirmed that the world is getting bigger Paris during the French Revolution. It has been used several times in the game during this period, with Castlevania: Rondo of Blood in 1792, and Castlevania: Rondo of the Night just five years later.

Netflix GEEKED also saw the new look of The Cuphead Show, as well as the casting of the new Stranger Things Season 4 and the confirmation of Lock and Key Season 2.

There is also a sequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, inspired by Castlevania Dracula.

