Tech
Three things you need for Valorant Patch 3.01
evaluate
Valorant has just applied the most major patches for the game’s first anniversary, but lacks the elements that could further improve the game.
Patch 3.0 includes a number of game changes, including user interface upgrades, countless price adjustments, and the release of KAY / O. The game is gradually claiming to be a better tactical shooter than the established valve title CS: GO, but these are just some of what we all want for the next patch.
Photo by Riot Games
As Valorant begins to attract more players from CS: GO, the game’s unofficial warm-up mode needs some improvements to choose to do so in Deathmatch. One of the great advantages of CS: GO over Valorant is that players can choose to play on a myriad of dedicated 24-hour deathmatch servers. This server allows you to warm up and prepare your skills before a highly competitive game. This is also very seamless. Unfortunately, Valorant is not. Valorant’s Deathmatch mode ends after 30 kills by the player, and when the match is over, queues for a few more minutes to advance to the next deathmatch. The problem is that players take too long to warm up, which can be a bit frustrating, especially with very long respawn timers. If the developer wants the player to continue the game instead of warming up by other means like Aim Lab, Valorant’s Deathmatch will improve all players who decide to use it as a practice mode. Don’t miss it.
Photo by Riot Games
The night is far from the agent. He suffers only two abilities weaknesses, but Yoru needs to make more changes to the kit, not just a small buff of abilities, to balance. And for the night to truly shine, the agent may need to be completely redone. Fortunately, Riot’s developers are currently working on what they can do to improve him as an agent, but it can take some time before something unfolds.
Photo by Riot Games
With the move accuracy fix in patch 3.0, the “run and gun” playstyle is slowly deteriorating, so developers have begun to focus on resetting recoil when shooting. Distinguishing Valorant from CS: GO goes beyond the capabilities of the agent. That is the feel of a gun. When shooting either a phantom or a vandal, the time to wait for the gun to reset the recoil before shooting again may seem like decades. If that is fixed, Valorant could become a better tactical shooter game than CS: GO.
