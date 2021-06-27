Make a Wish refuses to grant wishes to unvaccinated children





The Make-A-Wish Foundation, a well-known organization that produces “life-changing wishes for seriously ill children,” wishes only if a nonprofit organization has completely vaccinated terminally ill children and their participating families. Announced to give COVID-19.

The announcement was made in a viral video by Richard Davis, President and CEO of Make a Wish, explaining the new policy of the Charitable Foundation.

This is literally a new low for humanity. Terminally ill children will not be able to fulfill their wishes from the Make-A-Wish Foundation unless you guess it. They are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/bjx1XMvLu6

Pelham_3 (@ Pelham_3) June 24, 2021

“For the past year, we’ve spent every day at Make a Wish preparing for the moment when every possible wish can move forward,” Davis said in a video clip. “We have addressed this responsibility with focus and diligence for the health and safety of your family.”

“Currently, we consult with doctors and medical professionals throughout the National Health Advisory Board. We monitor public health organizations such as the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” he says.

Davis then stated that the Foundation “as of September 15, 2021, grants permission for air travel within the United States and its territory, and permission for wishes, including a large gathering for families of vaccinated wishes. Will resume. ” Wishkids and their siblings must be two weeks after the completion of either the one-time or two-time vaccine. “

Make-A-Wish stopped granting hope, including air travel, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all persons over the age of 12. On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to target adolescents up to the age of 12.

The Foundation does not require vaccination proof, but all adults “provide that they and the minors participating in the wish are vaccinated and at this time fully understand the risks of travel. You need to sign the “letter”.

At any point in the video, I can’t find Davis explaining what the protocol is for terminally ill children who cannot be vaccinated with COVID-19 for legitimate medical reasons. The WHO website says: “Children and adolescents are more prone to milder illness than adults, so vaccination is more urgent than older people in chronic health unless they belong to a group at high risk of severe COVID-19. Sexuality is low. Condition and medical personnel. “

“We need more evidence about the use of different COVID-19 vaccines in our children to be able to make general recommendations for vaccination of children with COVID-19,” the Health Organization said. Stated.







