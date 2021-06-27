Samsung Accepts Modernism-Patented New Phone with Detachable Fitness Band





The introduction of flexible technology is a new standard in the industry. It’s no secret that people are looking for flexible options and alternatives to common gadgets that simultaneously express style and comfort. For today’s brands, seizing this opportunity can be a great way to leverage brand awareness. Samsung has taken this step towards a fusion of flexible technology and fashion with a new patented phone with its own removable wristband.

Samsung is a 2 in 1 device consisting of smartphones with removable wristbands that fully covers many of us thinking about the future. While effective, it is considered a flexible technology that can affect many devices in the future. Samsung has embraced the changes and is ready to introduce all the new features to next-generation devices.

The new design patent was approved by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on June 22, 2021. The patent included a secondary screen with a removable part at the top. You can remove the above part and wrap it around your wrist at your convenience.

The removable part has segments embedded in the section in such a way that it allows the band to fold in an important way. You can also use the connector to reconnect the band to the secondary screen when not in use. To avoid connection confusion and inclusion of wires with different connections, the brand introduces magnetic connections for easy removal and installation of parts on the screen without a significant bezel.

This patent is still in its infancy and there is no detailed explanation of how the entire setup will ultimately work. But if you look closely at the patented image, you’ll see a small button on the back of the band that can handle your smartphone device remotely. The band can also be seen performing several activities, such as making phone calls, playing music, replying to messages, and displaying notifications. These activities are still secret and will only be revealed after the official launch and announcer of the product.

The band also features its own battery to avoid any form of overload on the secondary device. The device may have a wifi or Bluetooth connection with the parent device, but the primary connection is still a mystery.

After the patent was released in 2018, the design also faces some criticisms regarding the durability and overall design of the device. The device for the normal eye looks attractive, but the removable functionality is still inherited by many as something that won’t last for years. Given the patent approval timeline, device launches seem far from reality.

Nevertheless, evolution is part of any big industry, and it’s no wonder that if one launch fails, the second immediately follows. After all, it will be very interesting to see Samsung’s journey during the launch of a new device, and if it becomes clear, it will be very interesting to see the actual projection, functionality, and durability of the device.

