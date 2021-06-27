Glory Sephiroth misses FFVII points





Few video game villains, also known as Sephiroth in FINAL FANTASY VII. The character is famous for burning the hometown of Hero Cloud and killing potential love interests. His destructive scene has become one of the most iconic moments in the history of the game, and his hostility towards heroes is just as appreciated. It’s easy to see why Square Enix is ​​dedicated to keeping him publicly conscious. However, a consistent feature of these cameos is that they increasingly admire Sephiroth’s achievements and inflate his power.

A great warrior in the original game, he was still just a man who could be killed with sufficient skill and determination. By the time of FINAL FANTASY VII Remake, he was clearly a transcendent who could distort space-time. Fans of the character may enjoy this increased prominence, but such a rise may counterproductively make him a less impressive adversary.

In the original game, Sephiroth was convincing because of his intellect. He was certainly mighty, but he was never invincible. In fact, Nibelheim’s overall flashback abilities are slightly above the abilities that the main character can achieve. Long before the player fights the guy, the mechanics of the game itself make sure he doesn’t exceed them. In fact, Sephiroth spent most of FINAL FANTASY VII in a weakened state, forced to carry out his will through agents. This created a ubiquitous illusion that made him look stronger than he really was and was neatly tied to the subtle horror elements of the game.

In comparison, modern Sephiroth does not require such a strategy. In the sequel movie “Advent Children”, I enjoyed a big power boost and gained the power to flatten the building and distort the weather at once. Crisis Core reinforces this depiction, further emphasizing his strength and speed beyond what the protagonist can do. The extent of his power in Remakeis is unknown, but what the player has seen reveals that he is beyond even these incarnations.

From an aesthetic point of view, this makes sense. The world of FFVII has become more and more anime-like since Advent Children, and its creators want to continue to captivate fans by showing off how dangerous their favorite villains are, but as a result. The scene is impressive, but it also undermines the validity of the story. After all, if Sephiroth was always a weapon of mass destruction, Cloud couldn’t have won in the reactor.

Compare this to how the original game portrays Sephiroth. It certainly sees his means as a huge horror, but FFVII surprisingly denies himself. He is literally portrayed as a loser. It is legitimately defeated in every duel with Cloud and approaches divinity only by deception. Sephiroth cannot win in a fair battle, so he has to resort to tricks. This is why most of his appearance turned out to be a disguised aspect of his genetic ancestor Genoa. From one point of view, the game authors imply that their villains are so weak that their mother needs to defeat the enemy for him.

This may seem like a humorous observation, but it’s not the only FFVII portraying Sephiroth as pathetic. In fact, the game draws bold similarities to history throughout the Nibelheim sequence. Flashbacks reveal that his heroic reputation was simply the result of being Shinra Corporation’s favorite attack dog. When he discovered the research used to create him, he was convinced of his superiority and now continues the infamous rampage. Like a real-life fascist, Sephiroth declares himself part of a good race and sets out to eradicate what he thinks less than now, all bad science and his inflated It is based on a sense of qualification. To further emphasize these failures, his final form is the infamous one-winged angel. He is not the god he wanted to be, but a relatively small and imperfect being.

This unattractive depiction is exactly the deification of FFVII’s self-improvement theme. Cloud idolized Sephiroth as a child, but as an adult he must be aware that he was not worth emulating. Indulging in the illusion of a successor known only for strength, even unknowingly, makes him vulnerable to the manipulation of villains. He breaks Sephiroth’s control and symbolically rejects the enemy’s hollow strength only when he accepts himself. FFVII concludes with a note that such a menor is cruel, abusive, and totally unrespectable, and does not respect him at all.

Still, it seems that Square Enix has almost forgotten this incredibly important message. All the looks Sephiroth has made since the original game downplayed his ruthless features in favor of making him stronger and cooler. He can hit a man across the sky, smash buildings with a single swing of his sword, and even kill Mario himself. Super Smash Brothers debut. He has consistently been portrayed as the strongest warrior in the series, and references to his ethnic cleansing attempts have been dropped like the most unpleasant hot potatoes in the world.

It’s understandable why Square Enix waters Sephiroth for spin-offs and cameos. The character is one of the darkest of all the villains in the series. More faithful expressions are probably too dark to justify the advent of party games. That’s not bad in nature, marketing and popularity can affect the growth of positive characters. But his miserable past has not been replaced by more than just power. Without restrictions to force creative thinking, Sephiroth became an incredibly dull shadow of his former self. As the remake story progresses, we can only expect the writer to find some way to help the Meteor Master regain the influence it once had.

