Diving team discovers lost iPhone still alarming on the Idaho River





UPI-Idaho’s search and rescue diving team recovered an iPhone that was dropped into the river three days ago, but the alarm was still sounding.

Tom Adams said he and his wife, Marlo, were kayaking on the Snake River when his boat capsized near the Tildenbridge Boat Ramp.

Adams eventually contacted the Bingham County Search and Rescue Diving Team and agreed to help find his lost property as a training exercise.

“They take advantage of these opportunities to practice in preparation for the actual phone call, get more dive time and do more important events such as lifesaving,” Adams told East Idaho News. Told. “Many members of the dive team met at the boat ramp, got ready and hit the water. Because of the flow, they had to use the safety line.”

According to Adams, it took about 20 minutes for one of the divers to surface with the key and iPhone.

The Bingham County Search and Rescue Dive Team in Idaho recovered the Tom Adams iPhone from the bottom of the Snake River three days later. Photo: UPI

“From the wake-up call reminders on Sunday morning, it was still alarming,” Adams said.

Adams said the team was also able to get his fishing rod back.

Recently, a pair of German men recovered an iPhone dropped from a canal in Berlin. Frederik Riedel said a friend dropped his cell phone into the canal and tried to find it by hand, but only the Nintendo Switch came out.

Riedel said he and his friends were able to find an iPhone that was still working thanks to a MagSafe ring designed to attach a magnet to the end of a fishing rod to support wireless charging.

