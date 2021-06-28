SHIELD TV users are hellishly angry and are pulling it out on the Play Store





Google is an advertising company. Most of its products make money by serving ads or collecting data to make those ads more effective. However, advertising on products that people are actually paying for tends to feel they are quite passionate. Ask Samsung. So when Google started serving ads through the Android TV Home interface, it didn’t require a genius to guess what would happen next.

Furious users are flooding the list of Android TV Home apps on the Play Store with hundreds of people, and angry reviews always give the app a star. After a total of nearly 600 reviews, the app has a stunning 100% 1-star rating. The Android TV Home app requires very few lists. Basically, it’s just for more convenient delivery to Android TV operating system. But shit, it doesn’t look good.

Most of the reviews are left by the owner of Nvidia SHIELD. That legitimate anger comes from the fact that after a recent interface update, he paid three digits for a machine serving ads on his home page. The new Chromecast with Google TV and the expensive Sony TV (using Android TV as the base interface) have several other user categories. All of them are pretty angry.

It is worth noting that smart TV interfaces have become a new frontier in advertising in the last few years. Roku serves paid customer ads on set-top boxes, dongles, and Roku-branded smart TV homepages. Amazon’s Fire TV interface sponsors ads on both home screens and screen savers. However, these options are popular because they are particularly cheap and are often included in the purchase of low-power TVs. Those seeking all the bells and whistles for SHIELD’s premium 4K streaming hardware, or the $ 3000 Sony OLED TV, are in a more solid position when complaining about advertising for the products they paid for.

Whether justified or not, it’s unlikely that Google will rethink its recent behavior, even if it drains its bile in the Play Store. Most users will not interact with the actual Android TV Home app list, even if their Android TV-powered device is upgraded to the new Google TV-style interface. It’s sound and anger, nothing changes. But certainly, this doesn’t help Android TV reverse its dire fate in the streaming market.

