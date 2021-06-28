Skyrim Mod allows you to play as Ash on Evil Dead





Can’t you wait for the Evil Dead game to be released so you can play as Ash Williams? Well, there is a Skyrim mod for that.

If you have a franchise out there that hasn’t been adapted for the game (or enough game adaptation), you know that there is a Skyrim mod there to fill in the blanks. In the case of Evil Dead, there are games in progress, but they haven’t been fully released yet, so there are some mods that will allow you to experience Evil Dead in the meantime.

Thanks to PC Gamer for this collection of Evil Dead mods. In the first collection, you can basically play as Ash Williams. The Ash Voice Pack mod provides a whopping 175 lines recorded from a variety of amazingly fidelity Evil Dead sources. “From the primitive screw head when stabbing a thief behind, to the” groovy “when executing Daedric’s prophecy. And of course, my personal favorite: “When you get to hell, say Ash sent you.”

For it to work, you need the Additional Player Voices mod. You also need to make a valid copy of Ash Williams in Skyrim’s character creator. Or, if you want Ash to follow you, you can use Ash as a follower mod. This is also the source of the 175 recorded Ash lines, so I would like to especially thank vedan77 for making these recordings.

However, there is no better way to look, sound, and feel Ash Williams other than downloading the Evil Dead mod, which actually provides players with a short quest based on the Evil Dead franchise. It also gives you a chainsaw, and it’s pretty boss and subjectually appropriate.

If using Skyrim as an Evil Dead facsimile isn’t enough, you’ll have to wait for the actual Evil Dead game to be released later this year. At the start of the Summer Game Fest, the game got a new trailer showing off asymmetric multiplayer gameplay, including four Evil Dead Heroes and a bloody finisher from the Demon.

