Cafe24 Launches Google Channel Service for Easy Access to Google Ads





Online sellers who use their existing product information to activate Google advertising campaigns with just a few clicks can now aim for even higher sales conversions.

It’s easier for e-commerce sellers to place product ads on YouTube and Google searches. Cafe24s’ new service is expected to help merchants grow more sales and expand their business into the international market.

Cafe24, a global e-commerce platform, launches a Google channel service that provides online businesses with easy access to Google’s machine learning marketing solutions.

With just a few clicks, Google Channel Services streamlines the process of preparing Google Shopping ads, leveraging Google’s various ad inventory available on YouTube, Google Search Engines, Google Shopping, and the Google Display Network. The Cafe24s service automatically retrieves product images, details and codes from the seller’s online store to optimize Google product information.

In addition, merchants can easily create Google Shopping advertising campaigns through the Google Channels service. Simply enter the name of your marketing campaign, set your campaign budget, and enable Google Shopping ads.

Instead of spending time researching and selecting digital marketing keywords, merchants can now spend more on their core business operations. Changes in work processes help companies drive more conversions and accelerate growth.

With Google Channels, all sellers can get the most out of their Google Ads solution, without the need for developer expertise. Merchants can manage their online stores and products as usual. In the meantime, their product information will be automatically synced to the Google platform.

Sellers who have registered their products with Google will see their products in Google Image Search and Shopping search results, even before they place paid ads. As a result, shoppers can find these items using Google search prices, colors, and brand filters.

Cafe24s’ Google Channel service also opens up business opportunities in the global market. Sellers can choose markets such as the US, Japan, and Southeast Asia to reach shoppers in the countries where Google resides. This will help accelerate the online dissemination of Korean content and products.

“Cafe24 has established various partnership networks with global companies to provide merchants with the best possible business environment,” said Lee Jaesuk, CEO of Cafe24. “We will continue to help merchants succeed domestically and internationally.”

Cafe24 continues to work with global companies to expand its e-commerce ecosystem. Last December, the company became the first East Asian Facebook partner to integrate the platform with the Facebook shop in real time.

About Cafe24 Cafe24 is a global success platform that provides a one-stop business environment for e-commerce merchants to focus on their creativity and achieve continuous growth. Cafe24 has established an e-commerce ecosystem with Direct-to-Consumer (DTC). Merchants and various global partners in areas such as payments, shipping and marketing. Cafe24 is ready for growth as more DTC brands and e-commerce participants continue to participate in the fast-growing industry.

