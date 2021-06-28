Innovation isn’t just about high tech





People at Maintenance & Resilience Asia 2019 are exhibiting an underwater robot that can repair oil pipelines in Bangkok. Somchai Poomlard

Innovation is at the heart of a company’s competitiveness and economic growth. Thailand 4.0 is a comprehensive and ambitious strategy to improve economic performance through innovation-led growth, supported by the National Science and Technology Innovation Policy and Plan (20122021).

Thailand 4.0’s Innovation Strategy aims to develop advanced technologies and skills for high-value products and services through cutting-edge research and development (R & D). This is essential to enhance productivity and international competitiveness. However, despite the great efforts of successive governments, it has proven to be a challenge for Thai companies.

South Korea and Taiwan spend nearly 4-5% of their GDP on R & D, while Thailand stagnates at around 1%. A recent World Bank survey of innovation in East Asia reports that less than 15% of Thai companies have product or service innovation, compared to 60% of Chinese companies. A relatively small number of Thai companies innovate, citing the lack of relevant management and leadership skills as a significant constraint.

The concept of innovation must go beyond the commitment to new technologies and related start-ups in the new world. To produce tangible results, we need to build on the role of Thai companies in the global industry and address underserved opportunities in emerging markets in Asia.

Supplier innovation in the value chain

Many Thai companies have established themselves as suppliers in global value chains such as automobiles, electronics, IT and apparel. These companies can innovate within their existing industry and become more competitive by focusing on specific stages or components of the value chain.

Like Brenta in Italy, companies can focus on design, prototyping and production engineering. A global leader in transforming the designs offered by luxury shoe brands into products that can be efficiently and mass-produced.

Component innovation has allowed two companies from a humble place to completely transform the global bicycle industry. Shimano, a Japanese company in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, is a major supplier of high-end gear. Meanwhile, Giant Manufacturing, a Taiwanese company in Taichung, is a leading supplier of durable and lightweight bicycle frames.

New ways to produce complex products from diverse components and materials in a profitable way can be important if they are an unattractive foundation for innovation. For example, Foxconn, the world’s largest contract manufacturer and a major supplier of brands such as Apple, has implemented process innovations to flexibly produce different products in the same place and on the same production line, changing rapidly. Meet the demand.

Innovation for the Asian market

Asia, especially ASEAN, China and India, will bring more than half of global consumption growth by 2030. Growth in spending in these markets is driven by low- and middle-income households (160,000-796,000 baht per year) and low-income households. (Less than 160,000 baht).

It constitutes a huge “second tier” market, many of which are in secondary cities, towns and rural areas, with a high population but no need to afford cutting-edge products. .. Thai companies that can tailor their products and business models to these consumers have great opportunities.

The concept of proper innovation is targeted at this market. It begins with a deep understanding of a particular market segment and knowledge of existing technologies. Focus innovation on the needs, conditions, and constraints of specific consumers.

Vortex Engineering of India has designed an automated teller machine (ATM) to meet semi-urban and rural constraints such as unreliable electricity and high illiteracy levels. It is a photovoltaic power generation that uses only 10% of the energy of conventional ATMs. It generates much less heat, eliminating the need for continuous air conditioning. I am using a fingerprint authentication system. It is currently used in Asia and Africa at less than half the cost of traditional ATMs.

Started by students at Stanford University from fieldwork in Nepal, Embrace Innovations manufactures baby incubators that are small, lightweight, inexpensive to transport and can be disinfected with boiling water. It costs about $ 25 (795 Baht) compared to the $ 25,000 of a traditional incubator and is now distributed worldwide with related products.

Appropriate innovation also applies to large companies. GE has developed market-ready, user-friendly ECG devices in India and China to address local revenue, infrastructure, financing and service constraints. Other related products are finding niche markets in the United States and Europe, leading to the creation of GE Healthy Magination for underserved marginal communities around the world.

Managing innovation for results

Innovation-related management skills are an important constraint for Thai companies.

However, the ISO 56000 standard for innovation management provides a working framework to meet this need. As an observer, it is supported in more than 50 countries including Thailand. Learn more about the key steps in managing innovation. To measure the performance of innovation. Strategic intelligence for innovation. For intellectual property management; to build innovation partnerships.

For example, ISO56002 provides a results-oriented management system for a wide range of innovation strategies, including products, service processes, and organizations of all types, from the New World to step-by-step innovation. This has been applied by world-leading companies and governments such as Bosch, IKEA, Siemens and Sony. This is currently Japan’s most popular innovation management standard. Implementing the ISO56000 series standard can significantly enhance the innovation performance of Thai companies, including SMEs.

The demand-side approach to innovation highlights the important role of “breakthrough customer insights” along with a focus on breakthrough technology. Taiwan and Germany are examples of its success. They are not primarily aimed at creating new industries, but at established industrial innovations to achieve sustainable competitive advantage and world-leading exports. A broader perspective on innovation can complement Thailand 4.0’s strategy to enhance the competitiveness of Thai companies in the global market.

