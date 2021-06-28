After a dispute with a government site, Google announced six myths about Google Analytics





Government websites, SNS, PSP, GNR. More specifically, it was accused of providing data to Google this week through the tools of research giant Google Analytics. The controversy led to the suspension of use of this platform. The American company said it was a serious and unfounded accusation.

Now, through that blog, Google has come to explain six myths about Google Analytics.

Despite efforts to avoid abusing the work of Google’s tools, the problem of public services not being interested in civil data, whether in Portuguese or not, was repeated again.

In fact, it has been pointed out that the state is handing over sensitive citizen data to Internet giants. The search giant is under attack and is trying to defend the search giant to better explain some of the problems.

The accusation against Google is “very serious.”

After questions and doubts about Google Analytics, Google posted on the official Portuguese blog about the six myths of Google Analytics to explain what Google Analytics does and, most importantly, what it doesn’t. Has been released.

According to the company, in Portugal today, many website owners of commercial, public and non-profit organizations can help analyze data about how visitors use their websites. Many questions have been asked about Google Analytics, a set of targeted and everyday web tools. Make sure they provide services that work for the people they are trying to serve.

Google states that advertising is an essential part of Google’s business, and there is a misconception that the use of this measurement tool by Portuguese health authorities is actually equivalent to “commercial exploitation.” I will.

To appeal to those who have read or heard about this, and to respect the mission of Portuguese medical services, Google will address these allegations directly.

This has led the company to uncover some myths and directly explain what Google Analytics does, and most importantly, what it doesn’t.

6 myths about Google Analytics

Myth 1: Google Analytics is an advertising product.

Fact: No, Google Analytics is a web analytics tool (free and paid) that allows website and app owners to analyze information from websites, such as website visit times and user interactions with new pages. Then you can understand what is most effective. , To create a better user experience.

Google Analytics does not serve ads. (Learn more about this. There are other options on the market. For more information, click here.)

Myth 2: Google Analytics clients, including government ministries, provide sensitive user data to Google.

Fact: Google Analytics customers (website owners) do not “provide” data to Google or others. They retain ownership of the data collected on the website and what Google needs to provide aggregated reports of user behavior on the website and where applicable to provide and maintain analytics services. Save and process only in.

Website owners, not Google, control how the data collected by Analytics is used by websites.

Google Analytics processes the data that customers collect on your website only when it is necessary to provide the Analytics service to the website owner. Website owners may choose to share their analytics data individually with Google for specific purposes such as technical support, measurement, and sales support. There is only one data sharing setting (“Google Products and Services” setting) that allows customers to choose to use customer data to improve products / services other than Google Analytics. Even if customers choose to turn it on, Google doesn’t use the data to target visitors with their own ads or create ad profiles for those users. Google Analytics does not allow sensitive personally identifiable information. If your website owner wants to target your ads to your users with your Google Ads account and create an “audience list” with Google Analytics, you can’t rely on a list of sensitive data. The accusation that Google uses data from Google Analytics to create a targeted cookie about itself for use in private business is also false. Customers can use the data they collect about visitors to their website to create an audience list and direct those lists to their ads in their Google Ads account. Google does not use Google Analytics customer information about you to serve ads to you from Google or other customers. This means that Google will not use your customers’ Google Analytics account data for their own advertising targeting purposes or create ad profiles from sensitive ad targeting data on your behalf.

Myth 3: Google uses the data collected by Google Analytics customers for its own purposes.

Fact: Google does not have or intends to use the data collected by website owners through Google Analytics for our own purposes.

Google Analytics data is used only when it is necessary to provide and maintain the service, or when instructed by the customer.

Google does not use the data from the website owner’s Google Analytics account for advertising or commercial purposes (see the Data Terms of Service for Processing Advertising Data and the Google Analytics Terms of Service in Portuguese). If the website owner collects data via Google Analytics, Google will use the data strictly in accordance with the instructions of the website owner (for example, to provide reports and analysis on that data), or Abuse, abuse, email spam, malware, and other malicious activities that endanger or endanger services to maintain and protect services (for example, to detect) as needed. Prevent

Myth 4: Google Analytics works without visibility or control from web users.

Fact: In line with our long-standing focus on giving users control, we offer a web browser add-on that disables Google Analytics measurements on every website you visit.

In addition to providing robust protection by definition, our goal is to provide intuitive, easy-to-use, and convenient controls to help you make the right choices. You can choose how to use cookies and how to use cookies on the websites you visit, and block all cookies on some or all websites.

In addition, websites that use Analytics must comply with the policy. That is, you need to do the following:

Notify you about Google Analytics apps and the features they use. This includes warnings about the data we collect through Google Analytics and whether we can link that data to other data about you. Get your consent or give you the opportunity to decline executions and remedies as required by relevant law in your market.

Myth 5: Google (or someone else) keeps a “profile” based on data from Google Analytics. This data can be “escaped” to external entities.

Fact: Google does not create Google Analytics user profiles and does not use Google Analytics customer data for its own advertising targeting purposes.

Google Analytics cookies do not contain any personally identifiable information that is a unique identifier for a particular visit to a particular website. That is, Google Analytics does not track users between other websites or outside a specific context.

Your Google Analytics ID does not contain any identifiable information. Data related to your visit (for example, device type, time to arrive and leave a website, where in the world you log in) is associated with a random set of numbers that you can use to identify your users. You can not. Personalized ads based on Google Analytics data are run by the owner of the website itself (Analytics client), not by a third-party “advertising company”. Google does not share customer analytics data with advertising companies. Website owners are not allowed to collect your personal information via Google Analytics. If they do this unintentionally, they provide various data deletion tools for instantly deleting data from the server. The Google Analytics Terms of Service prohibits website owners from providing us with personally identifiable information or information that Google may use or identify as personally identifiable information.

Myth 6: The use of online advertising services or advertising cookies by government ministries means that ads are displayed based on sensitive information such as health, race, and sexual orientation.

Fact: Even if a website uses cookies to promote cookies, it does not mean that it is “tracking” or collecting sensitive information about you.

It can also be used, for example, to prevent the same public service ad from appearing multiple times, or to help the Ministry of Health understand if the ad is working as intended. In either case, Google does not create ad profiles from sensitive categories of interest such as health. There are also strict guidelines that prohibit advertisers from using this data to target ads. This means that the Ministry of Health in Portugal and elsewhere is not allowed by Google to target ads with sensitive health information.

We welcome your interest in these important open web tools and the opportunity to explain yourself to the Portuguese and beyond.

