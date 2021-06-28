What BOTW2 can improve about Skyward Sword Skyworld





The Skyward Sword chart had some clever ideas, but there are many ways BOTW2 can improve it with a new interpretation of the sky world.

The latest trailer for Breath of the Wild 2 was unveiled at Nintendo’s E3 Direct and was arguably one of the most exciting parts of the show. Fans only saw the original trailer a few years ago, but now there are some gameplay footage to chew on. Link has new abilities, outfits, and fresh hairstyles. However, some of the new areas unveiled in the trailer will take place on an empty island like the Skyward Sword. The Sky World is an interesting but flawed part of the Skyward Sword that can definitely be improved with Breath of the Wild 2.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword begins in Skyloft, an aerial town surrounded by other islands that players can visit. After the opening sequence is over, players can fly around this sky and visit each island in a bird-like loft wing. They can also head to visit the lower surface where most of the story content of the game takes place. Going back and forth between the sky and the surface is a key component of the Skyward Sword in both campaigns and side quests, but unfortunately it pulls this whole concept awkwardly.

One of the main issues that plagued Skyward Sword was how little content actually existed on the surface. Many sky islands contained only one chest. The chest had to be activated somewhere on the surface before it could be opened anyway. Others were just hubs for various mini-games and specific side quests. Movement from the sky to the ground was restricted by certain portals that teleport players to the corresponding zones. It made the sky and surface feel very separate from each other, which could hinder immersiveness for some players. Some of these issues may be addressed in Skyward Sword HD, but it’s much more likely that Nintendo will save those changes for Breath of the Wild 2.

How Breath of the Wild 2 Fixes Skyworld

Classic 3D Zelda titles like the Ocarina of Time and Twilight Princess split their overworld into chunks and connected them to the loading zone. The big, seamless world of Breath of the Wild feels very free to compare, as these loading zones have been eliminated. You can make all the differences to Breath of the Wild 2 by making similar changes to the Skyward Sword formula. Immerse yourself in the gorgeous views of the islands and the myriad of islands that surround them, and plunge into the distant Hyrule under their feet. With no loading zones at all, Nintendo created an impressive world.

Another problem with the Skyward Sword sky mentioned above is the lack of content. This can be easily fixed in Breath of the Wild 2, but there’s already reason to expect it to happen. The islands seen in the latest Teaser trailer look bigger than those seen in the Skyward Sword, which can hide a variety of interesting elements. Developers can embed mini-dungeon or have enemy gauntlets that resemble the high quality islands found throughout the wind tact. The new feature of links that step through solid surfaces is like climbing back to those islands, making the two places feel more connected. Skyward Sword seems to have had a significant impact on Breath of the Wild 2, so it would be interesting to see if the other elements are shared by the two.

