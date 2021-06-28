AI tech Cropsy fosters data to help winemakers make better decisions





Attached

Leila Deljkovic, one of the co-founders of Cropsy Technologies, who won two Innovation Awards at Fieldays 2021.

Digital eyes attached to the tractor help New Zealand winemakers grow valuable data about all the plants that grow in the vineyards.

Invented by a team of young tech engineers in Auckland, Cropsy can already count vine bunches, detect disease and pest problems, minimize crop loss and estimate yields. ..

Further trials of the growing season from 2021 to 22 will be used to geographically position each plant in the vineyard and record the individual attributes that provide the grower with a detailed profile of each plant.

Cropsy Technologies was opened to the public in June at the National Fieldays in Mystery Creek.

Attached

Cropsy camera unit mounted on the front of the tractor. AI-enabled hardware allows growers to monitor all plants, understand the entire crop, and track how it changes over time.

Leila Deljkovic, 24, one of the four co-founders, said the group wanted to use agricultural events just to spread our name.

However, their exhibition at the Innovation Hub was very impressed by the judges, won the Early Stage Award and the Young Innovator Award, and won a prize of $ 11,000 to promote the venture.

This was our first Fieldays and winning the award was special to us. In addition, we were considering financing, which attracted the attention of potential investors, Delkovich said.

I also met many other potential partners in the future.

Attached

The cropsy unit is attempted to geographically position all the vines in the vineyard.

Deljkovic said wine crops should always be paid attention to, but the vineyards were a large land and growers did not have the ability or time to monitor all the plants.

Cropsey used artificial intelligence (AI) analysis through a camera that could be attached to the tractor to record the data moving along each row.

The camera learns how to look for disease and can detect problems with missing or dying vines and plants.

It gives growers a detailed picture of the vineyard, so they can make better management decisions.

Cropsy was developed from a collaborative research project undertaken by friend Deljkovic and co-founder Ali Alomari for an engineering honors degree.

We went to Plant and Food Research and asked if there were any problems with food cultivation that we could research and work on.

They had something about viticulture and helped identify the virus, and that’s really the way we got into the field of viticulture.

Deljkovic and Alomari have grown their team based in Oakland, adding Rory Buchanan, who studied mechatronics, and Winston Su, who studied computer science and mathematics.

All are 24 years old except Sue, who is 22 years old.

Engineers tried the technology at Pernod Ricard Winemakers and were looking for a pilot partner for commercial deployment next season.

Our first exam was successful. I can’t say much about the results, but I found that I was able to provide far more information than I initially thought.

We aim to deploy it in a commercial environment with a small number of growers, and the idea is to start geopositioning all plants and start mapping the attributes of each plant.

Deljkovic said data is becoming a valuable tool for producers. The Cropsey team realized that virus detection was just one of many challenges faced by producers.

There may be one solution to one problem, but growers actually have multiple challenges.

And I think our difference is that we focus on those that provide solutions to multiple challenges. Otherwise, the grower will not use it.

