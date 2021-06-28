Lenovo quietly announces Smart Clock 2 and Wireless Charging Dock





Lenovo quietly announced the successor to Google’s smart clock, without fanfare or official announcements. This allows Smart Clock 2 to penetrate the world’s collective consciousness through the product page.

Marked “coming soon” on Lenovo’s official US website, the second-generation smart clock has a reinvented shape, improved speaker design, a new (but separate) charging dock accessory, and much more. It’s a predecessor that offers a visible 4-inch display, but there’s still no details on its solution.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Based on the Lenovo disclaimer, “Wireless charging dock may be sold separately” and “Lenovo Smart Clock 2 must be docked to use the charging base (some models)” Both Smart Clock 2 are likely to be sold standalone, with a unit and a charging dock as a bundle.

Like its predecessors, the Smart Clock 2 is a Google Home device that allows you to use the Google Assistant for all your normal smart home needs, including the ability to play music and control other smart devices in your home. I will.

The slightly taller design allows for the integration of two frontfire 3W speakers and stereo audio, ensuring improved single 3W speakers and monaural playback of its predecessor, but the quality of dedicated smart speaker audio. Is not expected to improve. ..

The single USB-A port on the original smart clock is no longer the successor to this. This means that if you want to charge other devices, you need to fork out the wireless charging dock bundle. This is because the latter contains both USB-A ports. And wireless charging mat.

Another new feature needed for the dock to work is a nightlight that is “bright enough to illuminate the road without disturbing others.”

Currently, the price of the standalone Smart Clock 2 or bundle with the dock has not been announced, and only information from the US version of the Lenovo website has been confirmed, so availability in other regions is available at this stage. Consider it as a TBC.

