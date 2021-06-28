Children of the Light Receive Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer





Indie developer and publisher “thatgamecompany” is bringing the hit mobile game Sky: Children Of The Light to Nintendo Switch. The game works well on mobile and allows players to experience it on the console. But before seeing the game release this Tuesday, the team released a new launch trailer to commemorate the opportunity. Not only will you get a closer look at the game on Switch, but you’ll also get a glimpse of the next “Season of the Star Princes” that will be added to the game for new adventures. The game will officially end on June 29th, so you can enjoy the trailer below.

The award-winning creators behind Flower, acclaimed Journey (2013 Game of the Year), bring a heartwarming breakthrough social adventure. Welcome to the enchanted world of Sky, a beautifully animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones. In the sky, we arrive as children of light, spreading hope through the desolate kingdom and returning the fallen stars to their constellations. In the kingdom of the sky, you …

Soar and explore seven dreamlike territories to unravel the mysteries. Meet and interact with like-minded players from around the world. Meet new characters and experience heartfelt stories with each new adventure season or event. Feel free to express yourself with a fun selection of character customizations. Collaborate with others to explore darker areas, save spirits and discover ancient treasures. Give a candle of light to share your gratitude and foster friendship. Enjoy a unique musical experience and create harmony together. Join the ever-expanding world with new attractions in the future, including seasonal events and territorial expansion. Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Games, Nintendo Switch, Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

