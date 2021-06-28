Google gets first BIT building certification | National News





Atlanta, June 27, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The Southface Institute is today the world’s first office campus in Kirkland, Washington, where Google’s 6th Avenue campus has been certified to operate under the Southface BIT Building Program. Announced that there is. The success of BIT-based accreditation reflects Google’s adoption of 16 best practices for the program on resource efficiency and sustainability.

What is the BIT Building Program?

Unlike other sustainability certifications such as LEED and Energy Star, Southface’s BIT Building program provides facility operators and managers with the opportunity to implement building performance improvements, regardless of year of construction or condition.

“BIT Building is a framework for the sustainability operation and maintenance of existing buildings,” said Andrea Pinabell, President of Southface. “It’s tailored for portfolio managers and building operators who want to generate savings and make tenant building operations more efficient and healthy. The name is a small one that ultimately completes a long journey. It refers to a step. I want clients to work efficiently little by little. “”. “

Certified BIT Pro guides participating organizations through 16 best practices in the program for resource conservation and optimization, and organizations decide which practices to implement first. Trained BITAides work with program participants to monitor and benchmark building operations, assess potential improvements, and assist in the implementation of ongoing improvement plans.

Google participates in the Chicago Housing Authority to certify buildings under the BIT Building program. This represents an increase in the adoption of green building practices by diverse organizations such as municipal urban housing agencies and global technology companies.

Google’s Kirkland Campus BIT

Google’s 6th Avenue campus in Kirkland, which consists of four buildings, was a great place to apply the BIT-certified model. Sustainability is a core principle of Google’s facility operations, and the company was looking for a platform to evaluate and improve its existing efforts. BIT authentication provided a practical, time- and cost-effective way to implement such a process.

Google’s commitment to BIT required extensive research, analysis, and ultimately the development of sustainability initiatives to align best practices with Google’s operations. The operational improvements are as follows:

Complete review of pest control programs that achieve estimated energy savings of over 20% across campus through energy audit recommendations and operational coordination: Approved product renewal and removal and prevention of toxic pesticides from use Implement a battery charging program to increase green purchases by 15% and return to the office with a focused and improved protocol implementation, better communication adoption service providers, real estate management, and a feedback loop between Google A roadmaps.

Rich Navarro, Google’s Sustainability Partner, said: “At Google, we believe sustainable workspaces are good for both people and the environment. Focusing on people in the building, just like Google engineers, makes the workplace as healthy as possible for employees. We aim to create a user. We are excited to use BIT as a tool to improve sustainability and we are excited about the results in Kirkland. “

Jimmy Haun, who led the Kirkland office effort, added: “BIT certification was a rewarding but truly valuable process. We considered our own programs, considered and adopted many new ideas, and ultimately Kirkland’s facilities are more sustainable. “

Navarro is particularly pleased with the integrity of Google’s internal efforts and BIT valuation system. “It was especially important for the sustainability team that BIT focused on sustainable practices and continuously improve each year. Combined with BIT’s flexibility on campus and the ability of the program, in buildings of all ages. I felt that it fits our needs because I can work anywhere in the world. “

“We are excited about Google Kirkland’s BIT certification for the sustainability and health of existing buildings,” said Pinabel. “The BIT program enables South Face to help organizations improve the operation of their buildings. It’s a great way to tackle Google’s innovative sustainability. South Face works with global organizations like Google. We continue to work together to improve the efficiency of our existing building stock. We can expand our reach and expand our efforts to bring resilient practices to the operation of buildings everywhere. “

For more information on BIT Building, please visit https://www.southface.org/our-work/services/sustainable-operations-and-maintenance/bit-building/.

About the South Face Institute

A non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization, the South Face Institute is leading the way to a sustainable, equitable and healthy building environment for all. Since 1978, our program has bridged the gap between environmental awareness and action by promoting scalable resource efficiency and clean energy solutions for homes, workplaces and communities. Our rehabilitation placemaking practice strives to create a resilient, equitable and prosperous community and realize a low-carbon future, while synergistic effects of environmental and human needs support health and well-being. Amplifies real-world strategies for creating a built environment.

To download multimedia, please view the original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/google-achieves-first-bit-building-certification-301320491.html

Source South Face Institute

