Technology Marketing in the Age of Agility: Trends, Impacts, and Future Directions





Technology has always been a powerful tool for businesses to compete, adapt and grow. The 2020 event has brought this to the fore, and technology is ready to play a central role in how companies continue to navigate this rapidly evolving world.

Even in the economic environment affected by the pandemic, nearly half (42%) of APAC companies expect to maintain or increase their spending on technology. This was a discovery that LinkedIn revealed in the Age of Agility. This is the seventh year since we conducted the world’s largest research on B2B technology purchase and decision making.

To understand the dynamic situation today, we reviewed data from about 6,000 respondents, including about one-third of APAC. Through our analysis, we’ve identified key trends that technology marketers need to know and combined them with five key recommendations for prosperous technology marketers.

In these uncertain times.

1. Empower the next generation of IT guides

IT is not the only technology buyer for APAC

The person who makes the decision. From business development to sales, marketing, and engineering, many other features have a greater say in how your technology is used. In summary, non-IT features affect 70% of technology purchase decisions, compared to 30% for IT.

To manage this decentralized decision-making process, IT must act like a guide to internal stakeholders, rather than acting like a gatekeeper. It is important for technology marketers to eliminate process friction by increasing brand familiarity and favor among the relevant purchasing committee audience.

2. Aim for fame in the customer journey

According to insights from our research, APAC buyers are most aggressive in the early stages of purchasing new technologies, especially potential solution research (52%) and vendor finalists (50%). Is aggressive. As competition to attract buyers’ attention intensifies, brands need to be a top priority across large and diverse purchasing committees to be on the list of candidates.

Technology marketers need to focus on building strong brands as well as driving leads. Forty-four percent of APAC’s businesses have a sales cycle that can exceed 12 months. This enables a full funnel marketing strategy, and the awareness, memory and liking of the entire customer journey becomes even more important.

3. Address the paradox of committee needs

At APAC, two in three (65%) technology buyers hesitate before trying out new products or vendors. They may crave the innovation and flexibility that the challenger’s brand offers, but they also want the credibility that comes from working with well-known and experienced vendors.

But for many of them, the pandemic reinforces the importance of value and reliability. Nearly half agree to consider new alternatives if a well-known brand is unable to meet their business needs (47%) or if a product or vendor proves to be more innovative (47%). did.

This creates marketing opportunities that play an important role in solving the paradox of buyers’ needs. Marketing activities focused on forming awareness, showing relevance, and helping buyers navigate change and uncertainty can significantly change the balance in favor of the brand.

4. Spark the virtual water cooler

The offering may be best in class, but buyers don’t accept your words. Trust and reputation are everything on social media and other knowledge-sharing platforms that democratize the buying experience. Advertising remains the third largest driver of product awareness among APAC buyers, but it is social proof and user verification that drive confidence in the product. Peer review, in particular, is the greatest driver of trust (51%) and knowledge (41%).

For marketers, the path to progress is clear. Activate user feedback and promote your best customers to brand heroes. From messaging and positioning to insights, events and thought leadership, you can inspire your virtual water cooler by telling your audience something good.

5. Grab the frontier after sale

More APAC buyers prioritize post-sales support (60%) when making technology purchases and weigh the past experience of the solution (50%). By understanding that buyers are investing in results rather than products, brands that show reliable and relevant customer support can gain an edge. Marketers can do this by deploying support and other services designed to make their customers successful in messaging.

Past experience is also clearly important, so marketers can leverage strategies such as account-based marketing (ABM) to upsell, cross-sell, and impact the solution business among existing customers. It can be visualized. A

Focusing on retaining existing customers can lead to stronger relationships and increased business opportunities.

Pandemics have revolutionized the way businesses operate. The sheer volume of digital transformation expected to take place at APAC over the next few years presents great opportunities for B2B technology brands. About marketing to lead that responsibility.

And finally, in the name of this study, B2B marketers trade the agility that the industry has shown during this pandemic for the agility that drives the benefits of acting quickly and getting there first. need to do it.

For complete research insights, download the Age of Agility: APAC Edition here.

