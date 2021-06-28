Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may measure body composition





Rumors surrounding Samsung’s next-generation smartwatch have been a hot topic in recent weeks. The latest claim is that Samsung’s next flagship product, the Galaxy Watch 4, may add a bioimpedance analysis (BIA) sensor. If you haven’t heard of BIA before, use the same techniques used on smart scales to determine body composition.

Rumors come through Max Weinbach, a tech writer with a decent track record of doubting what’s next to the Android Authority and Samsung gadgets. That said, there’s not much else to do. Weinbach kept things snappy in his tweet and simply mentioned the Galaxy Watch 4. BIA sensor. Rumors and leaks should always be taken with heavy salt grains, but there are two main reasons to think this may not be completely double-tiered.

The gist is that BIA works by passing a weak electric current through your body. Body composition can be estimated because the electrical resistance of different types of tissue is high or low, depending on the impedance or resistance that the signal encounters. Fat is more resistant to electricity than water, blood and muscle. For example, most smart scales that use BIA claim to measure body fat, muscle mass, water, and in some cases bone density. To do this, one needs a pair of electrodes to send the current and the other to receive the current. This will create a complete circuit.

This should sound familiar, as advanced smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are also the way to read the ECG. In the case of ECG, the reason we were asked to put our finger on a particular area of ​​the watch was to complete the circuit. Adding body composition analysis is not a very heavy lift, as Samsung already knows how to send and read currents through the body.

The second reason is that Amazon is immersing itself in body composition using the Halo tracker and app, even though it uses a completely different method. Amazon Halo measures body fat in a very problematic way. It requires you to strip to your skivvies and take a picture on your phone to get an estimate of your body fat percentage. It also shows a 3D model of your body with sliders so you can see what it looks like with a minimum of body fat and 6 packs, or a high percentage of body fat. The company claims that Halo’s accuracy isn’t an issue, but the method is very accurate and comparable to laboratory tests.

Given the fact that another big tech company is working on body composition, and that it’s not a big technological improvement, it’s reasonable to think that Samsung might introduce this kind of feature. .. Some of the flagship smartwatches were in the midst of an arms race for Healthtech. So far, Apple, Samsung and Fitbit are at the forefront. Both Apple and Samsung are strongly rumored to be working on blood glucose monitoring, and Fitbit has introduced a skin electrical activity sensor with an ambitious Sense smartwatch. However, BIA didn’t bring Apple or Fitbit to the wrist. (However, Fitbit has smart scales that use this technology.)

The problem is that while this can reach Samsung, it’s also stepping into dark areas. Measuring body composition is not a bad thing in itself. The indicators are not moral. However, although BIA is the most accessible to consumers, it is not the most accurate measure of body composition. For example, drinking large amounts of water or becoming dehydrated can result in loss of BIA readings. Clinical methods such as DEXA, air replacement plethysmography, and MRI are more accurate, but more expensive and require going to the laboratory. In short, BIA is a good way to get a rough estimate of body composition over time, but it is possible to obtain individual measurements.

Providing consumers with an accessible way to gain insights into their training and weight loss efforts is, broadly speaking, good. However, there are many nuances in interpreting these results responsibly. Carelessness, such as Amazon Halo, can give dangerous tools to people with body dysmorphic or eating disorders.

Samsung has made great strides in recent years to improve health services, primarily with great success. There were some issues, but when I checked the last four Samsung smartwatches, each watch was better than last time, and Samsung itself is careful to comply with regulatory agencies such as the FDA. Personally, Samsung has far more experience in health technology and is more likely to elicit body compositional functions than Amazon. But it’s heartbreaking to imagine Big Tech stepping into an incredibly subtle and controversial relationship between body fat and health. If you need to open this Pandora Box, I look forward to opening it with even more caution in the future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos