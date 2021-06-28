The hottest Florida beaches according to Google





Siesta key beach

Summer is finally here! People are now sweating for an impressive new swimsuit and are ready to heat up this summer. But do you need to put your head in a place with lifting restrictions first? Holidu, a vacation rental search engine, has set its mission to start and find Florida’s must-see beaches this summer. Florida is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, which means there was fierce competition. On this list you can travel through white sands, sparkling turquoise waters and vast coastlines. Start building the perfect summer bucket list right now on Holidus’ 10 Best Florida Beaches and plan! These trendy picks were discovered using the Google database, and the data emphasized that:

Siesta Key Beach received the highest award in 2021 as Florida’s most acclaimed beach. Florida State Park dominates the list with five of the top ten spots.The beaches facing the Gulf of Mexico dominate and the top 10 are all along the coast Florida’s Top 10 Bucket List Beaches

1. Siesta Key Beach – 16,755 reviews – average rating: 4.8

Siesta key beach

This bustling beach town lies between Roberts Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Best known for its sparkling turquoise waters and white powdery sand, this place is an ideal first place to dive into your summer vacation. Swim in the warm waters or explore the lively beach bars and quirky cafes. Fortunately, you may come across a contest of professional sand sculptors known to be taking place in the area. With an average rating of 4.8 on Google and a total of 16,755 reviews, Siesta Key Beach should be number one in this ranking and top of all bucket lists in 2021.

2. St Andrews State Park Beach – 5,751 Reviews – Average Rating: 4.8

Not surprisingly, Panama City on St Andrews State Park Beach is second on the list, with an average Google rating of 4.8 and a total of 5,751 reviews. This Florida Panhandle Gulf Coast beach is covered with white sand and crystal clear waters. Known for its pristine beaches and the world’s best-preserved dunes, St Andrews is the perfect place to unwind in a secluded natural oasis. Sunbathe on soft sand and get the most out of being in a state park. Due to this proximity, snorkeling, hiking and kayaking are all within walking distance. With so much to do, removing St Andrews from the beach list this summer is a top priority.

3. Henderson Beach State Park – 5,129 Reviews – Average Rating: 4.8

Henderson Beach, in Destin, Florida, is known for its winding nature trails, stunning Emerald Bay waters, and spectacular wildlife observations. With over a mile of beachfront, this natural beach habitat has plenty of space to unwind on your next vacation. Stroll through the preserved dunes and explore the local coastal plant communities. You can also stay overnight in one of the 60 campgrounds. With paved bike routes, natural trails and a public picnic pavilion, this beach is a must-see for your next beach adventure.

4. Coquina Beach – 4,861 Reviews – Average Rating: 4.8

Located on Bradenton Beach on the edge of Anna Maria Island, Coquina Beach is surrounded by the aqua blue waters of the Gulf. Featuring a picnic table covered with Australian pine and charcoal grills, you can create a beach barbecue feast with burgers, hot dogs and crispy watermelons. Don’t forget your favorite cold drink. Did you forget to pack the food? Check out the lively Coquina Beach Café, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Look for Coquina Beach when planning your next bucket list outage.

5. Clearwater Beach – 4,213 reviews – average rating: 4.8

Just outside Tampa, north of St. Petersburg, Clearwater Beach is a bustling beachside community with 2.5 miles of pristine white sand and picturesque waters. Dotted with laid-back restaurants, colorful cafes and vibrant shopping, this beach destination is perfect for those who want to mix without sacrificing stunning beaches. Try jet skiing, parasailing and paddleboarding in the calm waters. Craving for nightlife? Check out Pier 60 as the perfect end to the day at the nightly festival, which is sure to offer a great night out. Immerse yourself in the charm of Clearwaters and make it your next destination for your summer vacation.

6. Pensacola Beach – 3,924 reviews – Average rating: 4.8

Located on the edge of Santa Rosa on the Barrier Island of the Emerald Coast, it’s no wonder that the ocean reflects its name. Relax on the famous white sugar sand and splash in the mellow waters known for spotting dolphins and sea turtles. This fascinating beachside location is truly an island paradise. Located in Florida Panhandle, its warm temperate waters and vast coast make it the perfect vacation for your next vacation. Jumping into the bay, Pensacola Beach Pier offers unparalleled panoramic views of the sunset and the sun over the water. When the sun goes down, the city promenade illuminates the night. Check out the local event town calendar to get a hands-on experience of everything Pensacola Beach offers!

7. Greyton Beach State Park – 2,217 Reviews – Average Rating: 4.8

Located between Panama City Beach and Destin, this beach is located in one of the state’s most popular parks and covers 2,200 acres. Turn around nature trails and pristine dunes to reach this stunning beachfront with white sands and salty waters. Spend the night under the stars in one of the campgrounds and get the most out of your access to the park. Go hiking or canoeing along the backwaters of West Lake to the pristine nature. Or relax on the polished sandy beach and soak in the soothing sun. Greyton Beach should be added to your summer Shenanigan!

8. Navarra Beach Marine Park – 2,163 Reviews – Average Rating: 4.8

Located on Santa Rosa Island, this beach has Florida’s longest pier and erupts at a height of 1,545 feet into the sparkling waters of the bay. This place is so nice, people even choose to host their wedding directly on the beach. With clear water and its own artificial reef, this area is a great place for snorkelers and subdividers to take a closer look at this marine reserve. Explore the shores looking for colorful shells and crush your toes into soft sand. You can also learn about local wildlife at one of the marine science stations in the park. Nabara Beach will not disappoint as your next paradise vacation spot.

9. Karadeshi Island State Park Beach – 1,977 Reviews – Average Rating: 4.8

Located on the island of Karadesi along the Gulf Coast, opposite St. Joseph Sound, this secluded beach can only be reached by ferry or private boat. This unique beachfront is one of the few beachfronts on a completely natural island on the Gulf Coast. But don’t be afraid. This natural beauty has everything you need for a relaxing trip. Spend the day ending the day with boating, hiking, and summer barbecues. Watch the gentle waves crawl up the soft white sands and tickle your feet, or hike the pristine nature trail for three miles and stay active. The beauty of its drawdrops makes the trip completely worthwhile.

10. St. George Island State Park Beach – 1,749 Reviews – Average Rating: 4.8

Located in one of Florida’s stunning state parks on St. George Island, this natural beachfront stretches for nine miles and the undeveloped coastline is an ideal place to relax. Stay away from the crowds and sunbathe on this secluded beach or stroll along the coast to collect unique seashells. Located between the Gulf of Mexico and Apalachicola Bay, it is a great place to rent kayaks and fish or swim in the clear waters. Enjoy the benefits of being close to nature and spend the night in one of the 60 modern campgrounds perfect for the whole family. The beaches of St. George Island are another strong candidate for this summer’s beach bucket list!

methodology:

The survey was conducted using the Google Maps database by searching for the word “beach” in all counties in Florida. Of the more than 30,000 results we initially got, we manually filtered all non-beach results. We then created a ranking based on the beaches that users voted for the most, prioritizing the beaches with the most reviews. Beaches with less than 1000 reviews were not considered.

Source: News Release

About Holidu

Holidus’ mission is to ultimately make finding and booking vacation rentals easier. Vacation rental search engines allow travelers to book the ideal accommodation at the lowest prices. The company also helps vacation rental owners increase bookings with less effort through Bookiply-branded software and service solutions. Brother Johannes and Brother Michael Siebers founded Holidu in 2014. The fast-growing start-up is headquartered in Munich and has offices in the most attractive travel destinations in Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.holidu.com and https://www.bookiply.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos